2020 NFL rookie grades, NFC West: 49ers hit on premium picks; will Cardinals' boldness pay off?

Round 2

(52) Cam Akers, RB, 13 games/5 starts

(57) Van Jefferson, WR, 16 games

Round 3

(84) Terrell Lewis, LB, 8 games

(104) Terrell Burgess, S, 7 games

Round 4

(136) Brycen Hopkins, TE, 5 games

Round 6

(199) Jordan Fuller, S, 12 starts

Round 7

(234) Clay Johnston, LB, 2 games (w/ CAR)

(248) Sam Sloman, K, 8 games (7 w/ LAR, 1 w/ TEN)

(250) Tremayne Anchrum, OL, 12 games





As you've heard ad nauseam by now, the Rams haven't made a first-round selection since nabbing Jared Goff No. 1 overall in 2016, and after sending two more 1s along with Goff to Detroit in the blockbuster deal for Matthew Stafford﻿, they're not slated to pick in Round 1 until 2024. So, barring future wheeling and dealing, they're set to go seven straight drafts without a first-rounder. This would be a problem if general manager Les Snead weren't hitting on his picks in the latter two days of the draft ... but he is! Akers, L.A.'s highest pick in the past three drafts at No. 52 overall, joined a crowded backfield and missed some time with injuries in the first half of the season. But down the stretch, he started to look like the kind of offensive motor Sean McVay hasn't had since Todd Gurley was right. Everyone took notice when he filleted New England on Thursday Night Football, but that 171-yard outburst wasn't the end. In two playoff games, Akers racked up 221 rushing yards, 51 receiving yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion for good measure. McVay has favored a committee backfield in recent seasons, but this talented Florida State product might force a bell-cow role. Jefferson's rookie numbers don't blow you away -- 19 catches for 220 yards and a touchdown -- but he displayed the kind of polish you'd expect from the son of an NFL wide receivers coach. With Josh Reynolds hitting free agency next month, Jefferson should settle in nicely alongside Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp in the Rams' three-receiver formations next season. Stafford can work with that. Lewis showcased disruptive ability when he was able to get on the field, but that's been the story going back to his Alabama days. Rocked up at 6-foot-5, 262 pounds, he's a tantalizing physical presence who just can't seem to evade the injury bug. This class' diamond in the rough -- the kind of Day 3 steal who allows you to keep trading Day 1 picks -- is Fuller. He gets lost in the shuffle of a very nice safety class that also included Julian Blackmon﻿, Kamren Curl﻿, Jeremy Chinn and Super Bowl champ/Supreme Tyreek Hill Troller ﻿Antoine Winfield Jr.﻿, but Fuller was a Week 1 starter on the NFL's best defense. Although he missed four games with a neck injury, Fuller still accumulated 60 tackles, five pass breakups and three picks -- two of which came off a guy named Tom Brady on Monday Night Football.