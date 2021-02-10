2020 NFL rookie grades, AFC East: Rocky start for Dolphins' first-rounders

Round 1

Round 2

(39) Robert Hunt, OT, 16 games/11 starts

(56) Raekwon Davis, DT, 16 games/12 starts

Round 3

(70) Brandon Jones, S, 16 games/4 starts

Round 4

(111) Solomon Kindley, OG, 13 starts

Round 5

(154) Jason Strowbridge, DE, 8 games

(164) Curtis Weaver, DE

Round 6

(185) Blake Ferguson, LS, 16 games

Round 7

(246) Malcolm Perry, RB/WR, 9 games/2 starts





Notable undrafted free agents: ﻿Salvon Ahmed﻿, RB (6 games/4 starts).

Preseason trade acquisition: Lynn Bowden﻿, WR (10 games/4 starts).





Miami made three first-round picks ... and all three experienced growing pains in Year 1. Granted, they weren't exactly put in positions to flourish. Let's start with the marquee-topping selection of Tagovailoa -- who, yes, was taken one pick before Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert﻿. The truth is that Tua wasn't even the best QB on his own team in 2020, as the rookie was outplayed by bearded barnstormer Ryan Fitzpatrick﻿, QB wins be damned. Maybe this shouldn't have been a surprise. Less than a year removed from major hip surgery when he was handed the starting reins, Tua might not have been operating at 100 percent in 2020, which could help explain the lack of zip on some throws. Perhaps he'll come back in the 2021 campaign with more torque in his compact throwing motion. Another thing that would help Tagovailoa in Year 2: a better supporting cast. Miami's skill-position talent is deficient in quality and depth. Sure, DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki are nice options in the passing game, but neither's a true No. 1 target -- and production fell off a cliff after those two. The front five did the rookie QB no favors, ranking 28th in Pro Football Focus' O-line rankings. Of course, the front five itself was green as can be, with three rookie starters, including Jackson at left tackle. Just 20 years old at the time of his selection, Jackson came into the NFL as an upside play, long on athleticism and short on technical refinement. Thrown into a sink-or-swim situation in Year 1, Jackson kind of just treaded water, with uneven play surrounding a midseason trip to injured reserve (foot). Essentially, the project remains a work in progress. Igbinoghene, Miami's third first-round pick, was actually the youngest player in the NFL this past season -- and he played like it, albeit in a limited role behind established corners Xavien Howard and Byron Jones﻿. Jones' injury early in the season briefly thrust Igbinoghene into the starting lineup, and it didn't go well, with Russell Wilson cooking up a storm at the rookie's expense. Now, as underwhelming as Miami's returns were in Round 1, the Fins got plenty of bang for the buck in Round 2. Many assumed Hunt would be a guard at the NFL level, but injuries led to him starting 11 games at right tackle -- and more than holding his own. Hunt's versatility will be an asset as the Dolphins continue building the OL and looking to get the best five guys on the field. Meanwhile, Davis earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors, as a 6-foot-7, 330-pound wall in the middle of Miami's defensive front. Now we understand why Brian Flores could barely contain himself on draft night when Davis was available with the 56th overall pick.