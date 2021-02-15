2020 NFL rookie grades, NFC North: Vikings shine; Packers wasting time?

Round 1

(No. 22) Justin Jefferson, WR, 16 games/14 starts

(31) Jeff Gladney, CB, 16 games/15 starts

Round 2

(58) Ezra Cleveland, OG, 13 games/9 starts

Round 3

(89) Cameron Dantzler, CB, 11 games/10 starts

Round 4

Round 5

(169) Harrison Hand, CB, 14 games/1 start

(176) K.J. Osborn, WR, 9 games

Round 6

(203) Blake Brandel, OT

(205) Josh Metellus, S, 15 games

Round 7





Notable undrafted free agents: Blake Lynch, LB (4 games/1 starts).





How impressive was Jefferson's rookie campaign? Impressive enough to make the Vikings feel just fine about trading away Stefon Diggs and watching him immediately lead the league in catches and receiving yards. Yes, this was the elusive win-win trade. Diggs wasn't happy in Minneapolis -- the city where he produced a miracle -- so Minnesota flipped him for a pick package that included No. 22 in last April's draft. In that slot, the Vikes took the fifth receiver in Round 1, Jefferson, who broke Anquan Boldin﻿'s rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards on the dot. And just last week, the tireless tape munchers over at Pro Football Focus -- who apparently have a mischievous troll streak that this writer can't help but appreciate -- slapped Jefferson at No. 15 on their ranking of the top 101 players from 2020, exactly one spot ahead of Diggs. Mwah! Minnesota's second first-round pick didn't work out nearly as well as the first. Gladney started 15 of 16 games for the Vikings, and while he flashed proficiency as a physical cover man in certain matchups, consistency was a major issue, as evidenced by his 124.7 passer rating against, per PFF. Fortunately, Minnesota doubled down on this position of extreme need and found a quality corner in the back half of the third round, as Dantzler proved that a bad 40-yard dash in Indy doesn't define a man. Though injuries limited him to 11 games, Dantzler earned a spot alongside Jefferson on the PFWA All-Rookie Team. The Vikings also got some quality production from this class in the trenches, with Cleveland capably starting nine games at right guard and Wonnum notching three sacks and nine QB hits as a rotational pass rusher. Rick Spielman had the most bites at the 2020 draft apple with an NFL-high 15 picks, though the vast majority of them occurred on Day 3. Still, he was able to net quality contributors in multiple areas of need.