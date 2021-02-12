Around the NFL

Saints release G Nick Easton, save nearly $6M in cap

Published: Feb 12, 2021 at 05:46 PM
Nick Shook

The Saints are staring at the largest salary cap deficit in the NFL, which means cost-cutting measures are undoubtedly coming.

Count ﻿Nick Easton﻿ as a cap casualty. New Orleans released the veteran guard on Friday, according to the league's official transaction wire. The move will save New Orleans $5.875 million in cap space and clear $6.5M in cash off the books as it attempts to dig itself out of a massive salary hole, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Easton appeared in 12 games in 2020, starting nine of them and serving as a reliable backup behind ﻿Andrus Peat﻿ and rookie ﻿Cesar Ruiz﻿. Easton ranked just behind Peat in Pro Football Focus' player grades and ahead of Ruiz, illustrating his ability to step in and help the Saints continue forward without missing a beat.

He's a valuable veteran who could start for some teams, but isn't worth keeping for the Saints, who desperately need to shed salary and can't afford to pay a backup roughly $6 million. Easton also suffered two concussions in 2020, landing on injured reserve after the second one in early January.

