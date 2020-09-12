Titans first-round pick Isaiah Wilson arrested for DUI

Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson, the team's 2020 first-round draft selection, was arrested on Friday for driving under the influence, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Wilson was arrested at 11:29 p.m. Friday night and was released after he was bonded out at 1:28 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County (Tennessee) Sheriff's Office website.

"We are aware of the situation. This is not conduct that is indicative of the character of our football team and we are working through details on how to proceed," a Titans statement, obtained by Rapoport, read.

A product of Georgia, Wilson, 21, was drafted 29th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Titans. He was the final first-round pick to sign his rookie contract. Wilson has twice been placed on the reserve/COVID-19.