Jacob Eason says he's ready to start at QB if Colts give him the chance

Published: Feb 02, 2021
Kevin Patra

The Indianapolis Colts signed Jalen Morton to a reserve/futures contract on Monday, giving them just two quarterbacks inked to a contract in 2021. The other man: 2020 fourth-round pick ﻿Jacob Eason﻿.

With ﻿Philip Rivers﻿ retiring and ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ heading to free agency, the Colts' future under center is a big mystery as we enter February.

While Indy zeroes in on veteran options to go with its playoff-ready roster, Eason wants a shot at the starting duties. Despite not playing a snap as a rookie, Eason told the Indianapolis Star starting is "realistic as soon as possible."

"I got a lot of work ahead of me, a lot of areas to improve and grow, but if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to put my best foot forward and give you the best shot I can," Eason told Jim Ayello of the Indy Star.

It's easy to laugh off Eason's comments, but every professional should have the same mindset. If he didn't think he could start for the Colts, he'd certainly never see the field. Mentality must come first.

Eason was one of many young players hurt by preseason games being scrapped in 2020. He'd have likely seen significant playing time during those season tune-ups, and the Colts brass would have had a better idea of where the Washington product stood. As it is, Eason didn't throw a single pass against anyone not in a Colts jersey last season.

"I didn't have that many opportunities to go out there and prove myself and show what I can do to these coaches and this team," Eason said. "But there were moments in training camp where I was given the opportunity to go play and do my thing, and I did that."

Rivers rode off into the sunset after one season in Indy. With the Colts clearly believing Brissett isn't the man to get them over the hump, he's likely off to search for greener pastures as well. Indy was considered a frontrunner in the ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ sweepstakes but lost out to a higher offer from L.A. With it highly unlikely ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ would be traded within the division, Indy will have to look elsewhere to add a veteran QB this offseason.

The 23-year-old Eason knows Indy will be connected to any and every QB available.

"That stuff is completely out of my control," Eason said. "That's ownership and our coach's decision as to who plays and who's in the building, and it's my job to be as prepared as possible for whatever the situation might be."

When the dust settles, Eason just wants a chance to compete.

