2020 NFL free agency: Biggest takeaways from Sunday's moves

The NFL's memo that the league year would indeed start on time was first reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero just before 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, only 17 hours before teams will be able to start negotiating with players from other organizations. The NFL and NFL Players Association discussed moving the calendar year back according to all of our NFL Network insiders, but it didn't happen. The news capped a 24-hour period that included the league's players approving a new collective bargaining agreement by a narrow margin, ensuring labor peace until 2030, an extra playoff team in each conference and a 17th regular season game that will start no earlier than 2021. In between those league-shaking news items, we saw a huge quarterback contract and trade agreed to. There has never been a day quite like it in league history, because there's never been a time quite like this in modern history. There is no instruction manual for how to conduct business during a global pandemic.