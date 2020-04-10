2020 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver selected?

The 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25) features a DEEP wide receiver class, but there are three players who have separated themselves from the pack: Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.
All three wideouts are projected by NFL Network draft experts to be first-round selections, but there's one lingering question:
Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the draft?
NATE BURLESON: CeeDee Lamb is the total package and has a game that will translate at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout is an experienced route runner with a catch radius the size of a garage door. The team that picks him will be giving its quarterback an incredible asset and someone who will routinely make plays with the ball in his hands.
BRIAN BALDINGER: Henry Ruggs is my No. 1 receiver in this year's draft class simply because he changes the game the most. He brings a different kind of speed that will give defenses major problems -- remember, he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and was disappointed. He's like the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, but bigger and stronger. That's a dangerous skill set.
MAURICE JONES-DREW: It has to be Jerry Jeudy. What he did over his final two seasons at Alabama speaks for itself -- 145 catches for 2,478 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and 24 touchdowns. Jeudy is an excellent route runner, and that type of receiver will always have a place in this league. He'll make an impact from Day 1.
DAVID CARR: One of these players will elevate an offense to different heights, and as good as Jeudy and Lamb are, they aren't the lightning-in-a-bottle player that you can't take your eyes off. Ruggs is. The speedster is a combination of DeSean Jackson and Tyreek Hill. He has home run ability from anywhere on the field.
DEANGELO HALL: I'm going with Lamb on this one. He runs routes well, is smooth in and out of his breaks, attacks the ball in the air and has run-after-the-catch ability. To me, he's the best at all of these things. Plus, he has shown he can be a playmaker any time the ball is in his hands.