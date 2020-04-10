Draft Debate

Presented By

2020 NFL Draft: Who should be the first wide receiver selected?

Published: Apr 10, 2020 at 03:25 AM

The 2020 NFL Draft (April 23-25) features a DEEP wide receiver class, but there are three players who have separated themselves from the pack: Alabama's Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

All three wideouts are projected by NFL Network draft experts to be first-round selections, but there's one lingering question:

Who should be the first wide receiver selected in the draft?

NATE BURLESON: CeeDee Lamb is the total package and has a game that will translate at the next level. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound wideout is an experienced route runner with a catch radius the size of a garage door. The team that picks him will be giving its quarterback an incredible asset and someone who will routinely make plays with the ball in his hands.

BRIAN BALDINGER: Henry Ruggs is my No. 1 receiver in this year's draft class simply because he changes the game the most. He brings a different kind of speed that will give defenses major problems -- remember, he ran a 4.27-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine and was disappointed. He's like the Cheetah, Tyreek Hill, but bigger and stronger. That's a dangerous skill set.

MAURICE JONES-DREW: It has to be Jerry Jeudy. What he did over his final two seasons at Alabama speaks for itself -- 145 catches for 2,478 yards (17.1 yards per catch) and 24 touchdowns. Jeudy is an excellent route runner, and that type of receiver will always have a place in this league. He'll make an impact from Day 1.

DAVID CARR: One of these players will elevate an offense to different heights, and as good as Jeudy and Lamb are, they aren't the lightning-in-a-bottle player that you can't take your eyes off. Ruggs is. The speedster is a combination of DeSean Jackson and Tyreek Hill. He has home run ability from anywhere on the field.

DEANGELO HALL: I'm going with Lamb on this one. He runs routes well, is smooth in and out of his breaks, attacks the ball in the air and has run-after-the-catch ability. To me, he's the best at all of these things. Plus, he has shown he can be a playmaker any time the ball is in his hands.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Which team should trade up in Round 1, and for which prospect?

Which NFL team should pull off a draft day trade to move up in Round 1 on Thursday night? And for which prospect? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Only 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2021 NFL Draft, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL analysts debate!
news

2021 NFL Draft: Who should be the first pass catcher off the board?

The 2021 NFL Draft is loaded with offensive talent, but who should be the first pass catcher off the board? Brian Baldinger thinks Ja'Marr Chase should get the honor, but Joe Thomas disagrees. Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL Draft: What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick?

After trading up in the 2021 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers are in prime position to select one of the top quarterback prospects. What should the 49ers do with the No. 3 overall pick? Let's debate!
news

2021 NFL Draft: Who's the best defensive player in this year's class?

Though it is an offense-heavy prospect crop, we can't overlook the talented individuals on the other side of the ball. Who's the best defensive player in the 2021 NFL Draft class? NFL Network analysts debate!
news

Which team won the 2020 NFL Draft? Ravens, Fins make waves

There were 255 players selected in this year's draft. After surveying the picks of all 32 teams, which franchise won the 2020 NFL Draft? NFL analysts debate!
news

2020 NFL Draft: Which prospect is everyone wrong about?

Opinions of prospects have been forming for months and now that we're hours away from the 2020 NFL Draft, NFL.com analysts debate who's the one player everyone's wrong about -- for better or worse?
news

Which team is under the most pressure to nail 2020 NFL Draft?

With the 2020 NFL Draft less than one week away, decision makers are feeling the crunch as they finalize their draft boards. But which team is under the most pressure? Brian Baldinger says it's Dave Gettleman and the Giants, but four others disagree. Let's debate!
news

2020 NFL Draft: What SHOULD the Bengals do with the No. 1 pick?

The Cincinnati Bengals hold the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and it's widely expected that they'll select a quarterback. But what SHOULD they do with the pick? NFL Network analysts debate!
news

2017 NFL Draft Debate: Who's No. 1 QB on your board?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW