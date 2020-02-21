Jeremiah: 2020 receiver class is deepest I've seen

Quarterback dominates the talk atop the 2020 NFL Draft, but another position might produce the most talent.

Just ask NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who said Friday the 2020 wide receiver class is the deepest he's ever seen, adding he's given 27 prospects a top-three-round grade.

The great debate currently rages between two star receivers: Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, and Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. One is a masterful route runner, while the other has a knack for making highlight-reel grabs. Both stand to be first-round picks and instant contributors in the NFL.

But the talent doesn't stop there. Fellow Crimson Tide wideout Henry Ruggs is also in the conversation to be a first-round pick -- and Jeremiah went as far to say Friday that Ruggs should be mentioned as potentially the top WR off the board -- as are Colorado's Laviska Shenault, LSU's Justin Jefferson and Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk.

Of Jeremiah's top 50 prospects, nine are receivers, meaning there's plenty of quality pass-catching talent to be had in this class. With the annual NFL Scouting Combine coming next week, all eyes will be on those running routes in Indianapolis.