2020 NFL Draft Day 2 winners, losers: Rams, Colts get boost

The Cowboys staying true to their board: The Cowboys didn't needCeeDee Lamb on Thursday, but it would have been crazy to pass on his value in the first round when the talent wasn't there at more pressing positions like cornerback and the defensive line. Jerry Jones staying true to his process paid off Friday when cornerback Trevon Diggs fell to Dallas in the second round and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore fell into the third. There just isn't that big of a difference between Diggs and the rest of the cornerbacks taken outside the top 10, while Gallimore's intriguing skill set could have gone a lot earlier, too. The Cowboys picked up value and need.