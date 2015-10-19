2016 Pro Bowl balloting begins

The polls are now open!
Fans can begin voting to select players for the 2016 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced today. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowl/ballot.
Balloting will conclude on Tuesday, December 15. The Pro Bowl players will be announced on Tuesday, December 22 live on NFL Network.
Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft during the week leading up to the game, which will also air on NFL Network.
The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31, 2016 and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Game tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 16. Fans can register on www.nfl.com/probowl for notifications regarding exclusive ticket presale opportunities.
The 2016 Pro Bowl will continue using the revised game format that debuted with the 2014 Pro Bowl, with NFL Legends captains having final say over Pro Bowl Draft decisions. The Pro Bowl will remain "unconferenced," with several key playing rules changed. Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players and later assigned to Pro Bowl teams via a fantasy football-style draft.
Four leading vote getters -- comprised of two offensive and two defensive player captains -- will be joined by two NFL.com fantasy football champions to draft players.
The fantasy football champion will have Hall of Fame help. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers -- Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice -- will serve as NFL Legends captains for the 2016 Pro Bowl. Irvin and Rice return for the second time after being the winning captains during the previous two Pro Bowls.
Last season, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter joined Irvin as a captain, with Team Irvin defeating Team Carter 32-28 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. Rice and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders served as captains during the 2014 Pro Bowl, with Team Rice defeating Team Sanders 22-21 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.
NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Andrew Luck were the top vote-getters last year, while running back DeMarco Murray rounded out the top five.