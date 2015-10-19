Around the NFL

2016 Pro Bowl balloting begins

Published: Oct 19, 2015 at 03:10 AM

The polls are now open!

Fans can begin voting to select players for the 2016 Pro Bowl, the NFL announced today. Voting is available online and on web-enabled mobile phones by going to NFL.com/probowl/ballot.

Balloting will conclude on Tuesday, December 15. The Pro Bowl players will be announced on Tuesday, December 22 live on NFL Network.

Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft during the week leading up to the game, which will also air on NFL Network.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31, 2016 and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Game tickets go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 16. Fans can register on www.nfl.com/probowl for notifications regarding exclusive ticket presale opportunities.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will continue using the revised game format that debuted with the 2014 Pro Bowl, with NFL Legends captains having final say over Pro Bowl Draft decisions. The Pro Bowl will remain "unconferenced," with several key playing rules changed. Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players and later assigned to Pro Bowl teams via a fantasy football-style draft.

The 2016 Pro Bowl Draft Show will be televised on Wednesday, January 27 in primetime.

Four leading vote getters -- comprised of two offensive and two defensive player captains -- will be joined by two NFL.com fantasy football champions to draft players.

The fantasy football champion will have Hall of Fame help. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers -- Michael Irvin and Jerry Rice -- will serve as NFL Legends captains for the 2016 Pro Bowl. Irvin and Rice return for the second time after being the winning captains during the previous two Pro Bowls.

Last season, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter joined Irvin as a captain, with Team Irvin defeating Team Carter 32-28 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona. Rice and Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders served as captains during the 2014 Pro Bowl, with Team Rice defeating Team Sanders 22-21 at Aloha Stadium in Honolulu.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

Quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Peyton Manning, Tom Brady and Andrew Luck were the top vote-getters last year, while running back DeMarco Murray rounded out the top five.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
news

Washington GM Martin Mayhew on adding QBs: 'If you don't have one as a GM, you're always looking for that'

Washington general manager Martin Mayhew told reporters Friday that the team is "comfortable" with who it has at quarterback now, but he doesn't "think that process ever stops" of evaluating the position. 
news

Oregon prospect Penei Sewell training at both LT, RT ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Penei Sewell, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is training for both sides of his tackle position ahead of the draft in order to expand his potential, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Titans' Mike Vrabrel not worried about Derrick Henry's workload following 2,000-yard season 

Titans star running back Derrick Henry has had more than 300 carries the past two seasons. Coach Mike Vrabel: "Nobody prepares for the rigors of the season more than Derrick."
news

Chris Carson on Seahawks backfield with Rashaad Penny: 'I think we can be one of the top rushing duos'

Chris Carson re-signed with Seattle last month, and the running back believes he and teammate Rashaad Penny can dominate together as long as they both stay healthy.
news

Ryan Kalil: Adam Gase's system didn't allow Sam Darnold freedom to develop

Former Jets center Ryan Kalil believes Sam Darnold has the talent and work ethic to thrive under Matt Rhule and Joe Brady in Carolina.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW