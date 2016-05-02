2016 NFL Draft: AFC South continues rise; Jets crowd QB room

The Jaguars have been thinking long term for a few years now, and their patient approach to one of the biggest roster overhauls imaginable might finally bear fruit in 2016. Gus Bradley came from the Seattle Seahawks, and his defense might eventually be as scary as that of his former employer. The Jags signed defensive lineman Malik Jackson in free agency and they get last year's first-round pick Dante Fowler Jr. back from an injury that ended his rookie season before it began. But it was the first two picks that had us wondering if Bradley was doing cartwheels in the draft room. The Jaguars got defensive back Jalen Ramsey in the first round, scooping up arguably the best defensive player in the draft. Ramsey is 6-foot-1 (a big corner -- does that sound familiar?) and can play just about any position in the secondary. Then the Jaguars lucked into getting Myles Jack, the superb UCLA linebacker, in the second round, as concerns about the future health of Jack's knee scared teams from drafting him on Thursday. That gave the Jaguars the top two defensive players in the draft, a staggering haul for a team that was 31st in points allowed last season and knows it has six games per year against Andrew Luck, Osweiler and Mariota.