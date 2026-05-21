NFL's make-or-break players in 2026: Keon Coleman, C.J. Stroud among 11 individuals at a crossroads

Coleman said it best himself on Tuesday: "For me, it's make or break."





He's right about that. The No. 33 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft has yet to break 1,000 career receiving yards, hasn't risen to WR1 (or even WR2) status in Buffalo and fell entirely out of the game plan via multiple healthy scratches in the 2025 season, a campaign in which the Bills desperately needed more production from their receiving corps. Things got worse in January, when Bills owner Terry Pegula seemed to blame fired coach Sean McDermott for Buffalo's decision to draft Coleman, as if the owner had already chalked up the second-round pick's tenure as a failure.





Bills leadership quickly pivoted into damage control, pledging faith and confidence in Coleman's potential for 2026 while praising his work ethic. Coleman heard the chatter, too, acknowledging it Tuesday.





"I ain't scared of s---," Coleman said. "I know what they saying, I hear it. I just don't care, you know what I'm saying?





"My job is to come out here, put my cleats on and strap them up and prove my work ethic."





He'll need to lean on that work ethic and hope it produces better results, because 67 catches, 960 yards and eight touchdowns in 26 regular-season games simply doesn't cut it. He needs to take a step or two forward in the pivotal third year of his career. Buffalo is a franchise that has harbored Super Bowl ambitions for the last half decade and doesn't have time to be patient while attempting to keep its title window open. If Coleman is going to come anywhere close to meeting the expectations that accompanied his selection atop Round 2, he'll need to do it in 2026 or else face the possibility of moving elsewhere in 2027.