2019 NFL Draft: Quick-snap grades for every team through Day 2

I've heard the argument that it's worthless to grade draft picks immediately after they are made, but I don't agree.

Keep in mind that my quick-snap grades for the 2019 NFL Draft are not based on how I expect a player's career to progress over the next four or five years -- no one knows what the future holds. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did, and whether each selection from this weekend is of appropriate value given the player's performance in college and overall athleticism.

Taking this snapshot now also gives a baseline evaluation of teams' decision-making processes. If a prospect is considered a great pick on the day of the draft, but ultimately doesn't pan out in the league, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Waiting for three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation of a decision that was based on what was known when the player was selected.

NOTE: These grades are submitted immediately after each day of the draft. As my analysis continues over the weekend, the grades may be adjusted. Selections and trades in the early rounds carry a heavier weight in the overall grade than those in the later rounds.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Draft picks: Houston DT Ed Oliver (No. 9 overall); Oklahoma OT Cody Ford (No. 38); Florida Atlantic RB Devin Singletary (No. 74); Mississippi TE Dawson Knox (No. 96)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Buffalo got nice value in the top 10 by eschewing trade offers to take Oliver. He can play inside or outside for the Bills because of his athleticism, putting pressure on quarterbacks and disrupting run plays on a regular basis.

Ty Nsekhe was a solid swing tackle pickup in free agency, but trading up to select Ford early in the second round (giving up just a fifth-rounder in the deal) gives the Bills their future starting right tackle, although Ford could slide inside to guard if injuries to others dictate the move. Despite having LeSean McCoy, Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in tow, the Bills decided Singletary's short-area quickness was worthy of their third-round pick as the team's future at the position. After all, Gore and McCoy are both in their 30s. Knox is an athletic former quarterback who could be a worthy project in time.

Miami Dolphins

Draft picks: Clemson DT Christian Wilkins (No. 13 overall); Wisconsin OG Michael Deiter (No. 78)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Wilkins is a quality person and an excellent player with the versatility to play anywhere on the line. The team never really replaced Ndamukong Suh, and Wilkins has the ability to be really disruptive inside.

We absolutely take the Friday acquisition of Josh Rosen into account in this grade. Landing the second-year QB for a late-second-round pick this year and 2020 fifth-rounder was an absolute bargain. Trading down in Round 2 in a deal with the Saints before making the Rosen deal was also a great move. Deiter meets an important need at guard, especially with Rosen in place. They desperately need a right tackle to join him, though the value at the position was not there when they picked on Friday night.

New England Patriots

Draft picks: Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry (No. 32 overall); Vanderbilt CB Joejuan Williams (No. 45); Michigan DE Chase Winovich (No. 77); Alabama RB Damien Harris (No. 87); West Virginia OT Yodny Cajuste (No. 101)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: When Rob Gronkowski had to move outside in the playoffs this past season, it was pretty clear that New England needed a reliable big receiver to win downfield. Harry should meet that need quite well.

The Patriots' interest in Williams was not a well-kept secret -- he had the versatility they needed in the secondary. Giving up a third-round pick to go get him was not a Belichickian-type move, but if they had a first-round grade on him, I won't blame them for making the deal. They found a steal in Winovich in the third round. He's the type of high-motor, versatile lineman who will be a factor early on. Harris is an all-around talent who was worthy of a selection 20 picks earlier than his drafting spot. Cajuste has injury issues and doesn't have the greatest feet, but he could work his way into starting at right tackle. New England could use a quarterback and tight end on Saturday, and should be able to find both.

New York Jets

Draft picks: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall); Florida OLB Jachai Polite (No. 68); USC OT Chuma Edoga (No. 92)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Williams was a dominant player at Alabama and will be a thorn in the side of NFL offensive lines. New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wanted an interior presence whether he calls in three or four-man fronts, and Williams is all of that. Jets fans may have been looking for an outside pass rusher in Round 1, but it's tough to fault them for taking Williams.

Polite's tape shows he has both power and bend to terrorize NFL quarterbacks. If he proves himself to be a professional, the Jets will have the steal of the draft. If Edoga is healthy and has his head on straight, he'll be an effective pass protector and nasty in the run game, much like the Jets' Kelvin Beachum. Note that the team gave up its second-round pick this year in last year's trade to land Sam Darnold, and that deal should pay off.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Draft picks: Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown (No. 25 overall); Louisiana Tech OLB Jaylon Ferguson (No. 85); Notre Dame WR Miles Boykin (No. 93)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Multiple NFL general managers told me they would have a hard time picking Brown, a 166-pound receiver, in the first round. Sure, he lacks size, but his talent reminds me of DeSean Jackson, who was also under 170 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine when he came out. If Brown has that sort of career, the Ravens will have done well. Plus, they gained two Day 3 picks (Nos. 127 and 197) by trading down three spots in a deal with the Eagles and still selecting the guy they likely wanted at No. 22.

Ferguson joins former third-round pick Tim Williams as a developing pass rusher for the Ravens. Ferguson could have gone much earlier, so I suspect Baltimore fans will come to appreciate his talents. Adding a larger receiver in Boykin made sense with the lack of wideout depth for Ravens. They should be looking for an inside linebacker as well as a young corner to develop behind Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr, who are both well in their 30s, on Saturday.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft picks: Alabama OT Jonah Williams (No. 11 overall); Washington TE Drew Sample (No. 52); N.C. State LB Germaine Pratt (No. 72)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: C+

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: Cincinnati desperately needed help at offensive tackle, and Williams proved he can handle playing on the left or right side at Alabama. With both of the top inside linebackers off the board, this pick made a whole lot of sense. Just a solid pick.

Sample was considered one of the better combination tight ends (run blocker/receiver) in the draft, and the new Bengals coaching staff wanted that sort of player on the roster. It was probably two rounds too early, though. Pratt will be a good inside 'backer for Cincinnati, which needed to replace Vontaze Burfict. A running back to replace Mark Walton seems to be a likely pick in Round 4 or 5.

Cleveland Browns

Draft picks: LSU CB Greedy Williams (No. 46 overall); BYU LB Sione Takitaki (No. 80)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: To become a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC, the Browns needed another offensive weapon. They were certainly not likely to find a player of Odell Beckham's caliber available to them at No. 17, the first-round pick they sent to the Giants in the OBJ swap. Giving up a late third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers as part of the deal was not exorbitant, either, and Cleveland signed veteran Morgan Burnett to help replace Peppers.

The Browns made their pick in this year's draft on Friday night, as GM John Dorsey parted with a fifth-round pick to move up three spots for Williams, who will be a factor in coverage early in his career with Cleveland. Takitaki is a solid linebacker prospect who will contribute right away; he had varying grades across the league, though.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft picks: Michigan LB Devin Bush (No. 10 overall); Toledo WR Diontae Johnson (No. 66); Michigan State CB Justin Layne (No. 83)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: I was so happy to see two inside linebackers go in the top 10 picks. Bush is worthy of that investment, as he moves like a safety and pounds ball-carriers with impunity. The picks they parted with to move up in the deal with the Broncos -- Pittsburgh sent them a 2019 second-round pick (No. 52) and 2020 third-rounder -- isn't a ridiculous price to pay, but the Steelers could have found a much-needed corner had they stayed at No. 20 and a starting inside 'backer in the second round (or later).

Pittsburgh hopes it found another steal at receiver by picking up Johnson, who has the toughness, hands, and quickness to excel. He may have been available later in the draft, but honestly, how can I doubt GM Kevin Colbert's call on a receiver? Layne was a typical Colbert-like value in the third round, and he'll quickly earn playing time. Tight end, running back, and offensive tackle should be in the cards for Saturday.

AFC South

Houston Texans

Draft picks: Alabama State OT Tytus Howard (No. 23 overall); Kentucky CB Lonnie Johnson (No. 54); Northern Illinois OT Max Scharping (No. 55); San Diego State TE Kahale Warring (No. 86)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: C+

Overall grade: C

Draft analysis: Howard has the athleticism to succeed in the NFL despite playing at FCS-level Alabama State; he proved that at the combine and acquitted himself nicely at the Senior Bowl. This really smells like picking for need, although they decided not to reach for their other big need, a cornerback. If Andre Dillard -- whom the Eagles traded up to select one spot before the Texans were on the clock -- stars in the league and Howard does not, people will wonder why Houston did not go up to get the top left tackle in the draft.

Johnson's length and foot quickness earned him fans in the scouting community this year, and the Texans really needed to bolster their secondary. Scharping is a solid tackle, but was taken at least a round earlier than was expected. It's interesting to see them pick developmental tackles who are supposed to replace similar players already on their roster. Warring has great upside as a receiving threat for the Texans.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft picks: Temple CB Rock Ya-Sin (No. 34 overall); TCU OLB Ben Banogu (No. 49); Ohio State WR Parris Campbell (No. 59); Stanford LB Bobby Okereke (No. 89)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: The Colts moved out of the first round to pick up a 2020 second-round pick, which is the type of move I like. Moving from 26 all the way down to 46 could have taken them out of the running for the best available players on Friday night, but that scenario didn't play out. Ya-Sin could have been picked late in the first round. The Colts needed depth at the position, as well. GM Chris Ballard says he wants to continue to build the defensive line, so finding a pass rusher like Banogu in the second round made sense. Finding Campbell later in the round will be a good value, especially if he continues to grow as a pass catcher and route runner. Okereke can play any of the stack linebacker positions.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft picks: Kentucky DE Josh Allen (No. 7 overall); Florida OT Jawaan Taylor (No. 35); Josh Oliver (No. 69); Murray State LB Quincy Williams (No. 98)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: The Jaguars got great value in Allen, a top-three talent, at No. 7 overall. They can play him all over the place to wreak havoc as a pass rusher, and he can make plays in coverage, too. It was either Ed Oliver or Allen at this pick, and I can't blame them for going in this direction with former first-round pick Taven Bryan waiting in the wings.

Finding Taylor in the second round was a great pick, and the price they paid to move up for him is no big deal given that he was one of the top linemen in the draft. Hopefully his knees will allow him to maximize his abilities. Oliver will be an effective receiving target for the Jaguars. Williams was an unexpected pick in the third round who probably would have been available later. The team could still use a safety and backup running back, though their picks come later on Saturday (they don't own a fourth-round pick as of this writing).

Tennessee Titans

Draft picks: Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons (No. 19 overall); Mississippi WR A.J. Brown (No. 51); Charlotte OG Nate Davis (No. 82)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: If Simmons had not torn his ACL in February, he would have been picked much higher. Teams believe he has been a model citizen since his 2016 arrest. His physicality and aggressive play give him a shot at being special.

Tennessee found great value in Brown in the middle of the second round, adding him to Marcus Mariota's arsenal, which already includes Adam Humphries, Taywan Taylor and Corey Davis. Davis was projected to go in the third round as a guard, and he could compete for the spot opposite Rodger Saffold in 2019 or 2020.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Draft picks: Iowa TE Noah Fant (No. 20 overall); Kansas State OL Dalton Risner (No. 41); Missouri QB Drew Lock (No. 42); Ohio State DT Dre'Mont Jones (No. 71)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Fant is an athletic freak who will stretch defenses. He's not the complete package as a run blocker and receiver in the way former teammate T.J. Hockenson is, but he will be a weapon for veteran Joe Flacco. The Broncos made this pick after trading down in a deal with the Steelers, picking up an extra second-round pick this year (No. 52) and 2020 third-round selection in the deal. They did pass on a chance to pick Devin Bush, who could have been a great addition to the defense, but you can't blame the Broncos for taking the draft capital and running.

The Broncos made a splash in Round 2, selecting a versatile offensive lineman in Risner and a fantastic value in Lock. This pairing could be the team's battery for a decade if Risner lines up inside and the strong-armed Lock allows GM John Elway to move on from Flacco in two years. Jones is a five-technique in the making, at a place where the team needed to add depth.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft picks: Georgia WR Mecole Hardman (No. 56 overall); Virginia DB Juan Thornhill (No. 63); Western Illinois DT Khalen Saunders (No. 84)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: The Chiefs sent three picks to the Seahawks for Frank Clark earlier this week. Clearly, they viewed him as a better fit for their new defensive scheme than Dee Ford (who they traded to San Francisco this offseason), and Clark is indeed a superior player. The guaranteed money in his new contract is reportedly all in the first three years of the deal, so it's set up to potentially give the Chiefs some salary cap flexibility just as Patrick Mahomes' rookie deal is due to expire. They did give up two premium picks to land Clark (No. 29 overall this year, a second-round pick next year), though, and will have to hope he stays out of trouble off the field.

For some time, I've thought the Tyreek Hill situation might push the Chiefs to pick Hardman in the second round. Recent events -- a prosecutor has reopened a child abuse investigation involving Hill -- made it clear they needed another potent receiver and returner, and giving up a fifth-round pick to trade up for Hardman was surely an easy decision. Saunders is an excellent backup for Derrick Nnadi, similar in stature and explosiveness off the ball. The Chiefs want to address the cornerback spot on Saturday, though they have just three picks left.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft picks: Notre Dame DT Jerry Tillery (No. 28 overall); Delaware S Nasir Adderley (No. 60); Sioux Falls OT Trey Pipkins (No. 91)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B-

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: The Chargers ignored needs at offensive tackle and in the secondary to address the need at DT in Round 1. Tillery is a load when allowed to get upfield, especially when he keeps his hips low to push through blocks. They were apparently not as worried as some teams about the shoulder surgery the tackle had before the draft.

Adderley is a versatile cover free-safety prospect who can replace the released Jahleel Addae and will complement Derwin James quite well. Pipkins is a project player who has potential as an offensive tackle but was picked a round or two early because they felt the need to find one before Day 3.

Oakland Raiders

Draft picks: Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell (No. 4 overall); Alabama RB Josh Jacobs (No. 24); Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram (No. 27); Clemson CB Trayvon Mullen (No. 40)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade:B+

Overall grade:B+

Draft analysis: They started the day with their highly publicized three first-round picks, including two received in trades for veteran players (edge Khalil Mack to Chicago; WR Amari Cooper to Dallas). Ferrell is a good player, and it's not surprising the team felt pressure to replace Mack. Ferrell was the next best pure front-four pass rusher on the board after No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa, but he came off the board well before most people expected. He will have to exceed expectations for the pick to work out.

The Jacobs selection at No. 24 was not a surprise, not only due to his immense talent but also the retirement of Marshawn Lynch. Abram is a very good safety who brings pop and quickness to the secondary. He will be a leader for the Raiders in the future and it won't be surprising if former first-round pick Karl Joseph is traded to make room for him on the field. Oakland had only one pick on Friday night, but used it on Mullen to address a big positional need.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Draft picks: UCF DT Trysten Hill (No. 58 overall); Penn State OG Connor McGovern (No. 90)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Amari Cooper showed what he could become when teaming with Dak Prescott last year. Yes, Dallas gave up a first-round pick to get him, but let's remember -- he's just 24 years old, not a veteran who will be in his 30s before too long. If the team can't sign him to a long-term deal, then the grade gets adjusted downward, but I don't see that happening.

Replacing David Irving just got easier with Hill bringing his quick get-off to Dallas. McGovern could play guard or center, depending on the health of veteran pivot Travis Frederick. Look for Jerry Jones to try and find more weapons for the offense on Saturday.

New York Giants

Draft picks: Duke QB Daniel Jones (No. 6 overall); Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence (No. 17 overall); Georgia CB Deandre Baker (No. 30 overall); Old Dominion DE Oshane Ximines (No. 95)

Day 1 grade: B

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B

Draft analysis: I mentioned Jones as a sensible replacement for Eli Manning back in November. The QB possesses a lot of positive traits, and it was time for the Giants to find a successor for Manning. However, many people do not believe Jones is an elite prospect, so the value of the pick will be questioned until he proves otherwise. They received an extra first-rounder in the trade of Odell Beckham to the Browns, and they selected Lawrence, a massive defensive tackle, with the pick. If he shows the ability to push the pocket as well as provide a wall inside, he'll be a major success. GM David Gettleman moved back into Round 1 to pick Baker, the top prospect at a position of need, giving up two Saturday picks (which they had a lot of) in the deal.

Ximines should be a great fit for the Giants. He's agile and strong on the edge, where they needed an upgrade. But the team really needed to improve its offensive line; addressing the position is a must for Day 3.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft picks: Washington State OT Andre Dillard (No. 22 overall); Penn State RB Miles Sanders (No. 53); Stanford WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (No. 57)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Jason Peters has had a great NFL career, but he's 37 years old and his contract is due to expire after next season. Dillard and Lane Johnson will form a great tandem whenever Peters moves on, and giving up a late fourth- and sixth-rounder to trade up for Dillard was more than acceptable to get an elite pass protector.

The Eagles decided not to pick Alabama RB Josh Jacobs in the first round, but they got the second-best back in the draft in the second round. Sanders will be an impact back who could see his role grow quickly with Jordan Howard due to become a free agent after the 2019 season. Arcega-Whiteside will be a red-zone stud and general safety valve for Carson Wentz. Expect the Eagles to go defense with their limited Day 3 selections (two picks).

Washington Redskins

Draft picks: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins (No. 15 overall); Mississippi State OLB Montez Sweat (No. 26 overall); Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin (No. 76)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A-

Draft analysis: The fact that they did not have to move up to get Haskins was a major bonus. His arm is live and he has the ability to distribute the football to all parts of the field. Given the murky future of Alex Smith, finding Haskins waiting for them at No. 15 could prove to be franchise-changing. Finally, Washington traded up to grab Sweat, who will be a fine pass rusher if his heart condition does not prevent him from reaching his potential. They really needed depth at outside linebacker, where Sweat fits quite well. I am generally not enamored with giving up future second-round picks, but this guy's talent is worthy of taking that sort of chance.

Haskins' arm and McLaurin's speed will team up to make big plays in Washington as they did in Columbus. The Redskins have several picks Saturday to address the offensive line and various spots on defense.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Draft pick: Iowa State RB David Montgomery

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A-

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Khalil Mack was 100 percent worthy of the Bears' interest. He played lights-out in 2018 and I suspect will be a force over the next few seasons, barring injury (which was a bit of a concern last year). There's no question he was worth giving up their 2019 first- and sixth-round picks, as well as the 2020 third-round pick as a sweetener. And parting with a 2020 first-round pick and swapping second-round picks with the Raiders next year may only be a minimal loss for the Bears if they are a playoff team and Oakland does not greatly exceed its win total from last season.

When they were finally on the clock Friday night (they dealt away their second-rounder this year in a draft day trade last year to land WR Anthony Miller), the Bears found their new running back in Montgomery, who can carry a heavy workload. They had to give up a 2020 fourth-round pick as part of the deal, though.

Detroit Lions

Draft picks: Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson (No. 8 overall); Hawaii LB Jahlani Tavai (No. 43); Boston College DB Will Harris (No. 81)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: B-

Overall grade: B

Draft analysis: I love Hockenson as a two-way tight end prospect. He will be a strong target for Matthew Stafford and a nice blocker in the run game. But he wasn't the top player available: it was defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Time will tell which way they should have gone with that pick.

Tavai was picked earlier than expected, much like Kyle Van Noy was a few years ago, though NFL scouts believe Tavai can become a starter. The Van Noy pick didn't work out for the Lions, but hopefully this one will. Trading up for Harris helped the Lions meet a need at safety and he was an appropriate value.

Green Bay Packers

Draft picks: Michigan OLB Rashan Gary (No. 12 overall); Maryland S Darnell Savage (No. 21 overall); Texas A&M OG Elgton Jenkins (No. 44); Texas A&M TE Jace Sternberger (No. 75)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Gary's production wasn't what you would have liked at Michigan and his off-field business interest turned off some teams. However, he has great athletic upside as a defender in the Packers' scheme. Announced as a linebacker at the draft on Thursday, Gary can play outside or inside and gives consistent full effort. Green Bay had an extra first-round pick from a 2018 draft-day trade with New Orleans (No. 30 overall). The Packers traded up, though, and selected Savage, who fills an immediate need at safety. He will be an effective nickel defender and will pop ball-carriers whenever possible. Trading away two fourth-round selections (one of which was gained from Washington for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix) was fine given their multiple early picks this year.

Green Bay finally used an early pick on the offensive line, picking up Jenkins, a strong and long player who played every O-line position for the Bulldogs. Head coach Matt LaFleur needed another tight end, and Sternberger turned out to be a nice value as a receiving threat in the mid-third round.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft picks: N.C. State C Garrett Bradbury (No. 18 overall); Alabama TE Irv Smith (No. 50); Boise State RB Alexander Mattison (No. 102)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Bradbury is athletic and tough, considered one of the best center prospects to be picked in some time. Minnesota's offensive line was in dire need of improvement so this selection will make quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook extremely happy.

Smith is a move tight end who was a nice value. He could replace Kyle Rudolph as a receiver and throw his body around as a blocker. Minnesota needs to have a solid backup at running back due to durability concerns with Dalvin Cook, and Mattison is a durable power back who can handle those duties. The Vikings have several Day 3 picks to find a safety and depth all around.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Draft picks: Boston College OG Chris Lindstrom (No. 14 overall); Washington OT Kaleb McGary (No. 31 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: No picks, no grade

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: Lindstrom will be a decade-long starter in the interior for the Falcons. Surprisingly, GM Thomas Dimitroff did not manage to move up for a defensive tackle like Ed Oliver or Christian Wilkins to meet their top need. Lindstrom is a safe pick and an upgrade over the veteran free agents the team signed, but they could have used another difference-maker on defense. Then they picked McGary, who I figured Dimitroff was targeting in the top 45 to replace former starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder. They gave up a third-round pick (No. 79) and gained a sixth-round pick (No. 203) in this deal, which isn't a terrible price to pay if McGary protects Matt Ryan as an immediate starter. In the end, they basically copied what Indianapolis did to its offensive line in the 2018 draft (Colts picked Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith). The Falcons had no picks on Friday night.

Carolina Panthers

Draft picks: Florida State DE Brian Burns (No. 16 overall); Mississippi OT Greg Little (No. 37); West Virginia QB Will Grier (No. 100)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: Burns made himself a lot of money by adding weight for the combine. With his explosiveness and bend, adding strength to his frame will help him meet his potential. They met their need for an offensive tackle in the early second round, giving up a third-round selection to move up 10 spots and select Little. He should help protect Cam Newton and Grier, a third-round selection who will likely beat out the team's current backup QBs for a job.

New Orleans Saints

Draft pick: Texas A&M C Erik McCoy (No. 48 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: C+

Draft analysis: It's too early to determine whether edge rusher Marcus Davenport was worthy of giving up this year's first-rounder plus a fifth-round choice last year. There wasn't another pass rusher available in the first round for which the Saints could have waited, but a wide receiver like D.J. Moore or Calvin Ridley could have helped the team in 2018 and beyond (and would have cost less draft capital). Davenport must excel as a pass rusher over the next three years to make this deal worthwhile.

Once again, the Saints traded future draft capital to land a player they wanted when they moved next year's second-round pick as part of the deal to land McCoy. He was a first-round value that they picked in the middle of Round 2, and Drew Brees needed a sturdy and smart pivot. Could they have found a center later in the draft without giving up a future second-rounder?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft picks: LSU LB Devin White (No. 5 overall); Central Michigan DB Sean Bunting (No. 39); Auburn CB Jamel Dean (No. 94); Kentucky S Mike Edwards (No. 99)

Day 1 grade: B+

Day 2 grade: C

Overall grade: B-

Draft analysis: White is a star inside linebacker who will lead the Bucs' defense for years to come. Thankfully, his talent was not overlooked due to the diminished value that's often placed on his position. If Josh Allen becomes a star pass rusher, though, Tampa Bay fans will wonder "what if?"

Bunting could be a good player for Tampa Bay, but there were other corners of higher value available in the early second round. Dean's film was quite inconsistent, but the team thought his potential on the outside was worthy of a third-round choice. The secondary got more help with Edwards, a starter-quality safety who will compete for playing time sooner than later. However, the Bucs ignored needs at running back, wideout, and offensive line to pick those defensive backs.

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Draft picks: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray (No. 1 overall); Washington CB Byron Murphy (No. 33 overall); Massachusetts WR Andy Isabella (No. 62); Boston College DE Zach Allen (No. 65)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: New head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to bring in "his quarterback" rather than work with 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen. I can't blame him. Coaching in the NFL is difficult enough without passing up a quarterback you believe in. Josh Rosen might succeed in Miami, and I hope he does, but taking Murray first overall was the right move for Kingsbury and the Cardinals.

Forget about 40 times -- Murphy has great ball skills and instincts, and he and Patrick Peterson will make a strong starting cornerback duo on the outside. Moving Rosen for a late second-round pick was fantastic, given the circumstances. Using that pick on Isabella will be questioned in some war rooms, especially with 2018 second-rounder Christian Kirk already playing a similar role on the team. Getting Allen in the third was fantastic -- he's a Calais Campbell-type bargain who gives his all on every down. The Cardinals must hit on their Day 3 picks to address several needs on both side of the ball.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft picks: Washington S Taylor Rapp (No. 61 overall); Memphis RB Darrell Henderson (No. 70); Michigan CB David Long (No. 79); Oklahoma OG Bobby Evans (No. 97)

Day 1 grade: No picks, no grade

Day 2 grade: B+

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: General manager Les Snead must have seen all of his first-round prospects come off the board, as the Rams traded back to No. 45 overall (from No. 31) so the Falcons could select Kaleb McGary. I liked that the Rams picked up a third (No. 79, in addition to the 45th overall pick) in the deal. Additional moves took L.A. out of the top 60 selections. Rapp is simply a heady football player who finds his way to the ball despite possessing average athleticism for the position. I suspect he'll be a long-term starter once Eric Weddle retires (or if the veteran can't stay healthy this year). Henderson's size was brought up in the process, but guys had a hard time tackling his compact build. L.A. needed depth at corner, and Long was a good value in the third round. Evans isn't an elite athlete, but he could be a fair swing tackle, which the Rams need. The deals Snead made set him up for a big Saturday, where the team can find competition for young players already on the depth chart.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft picks: Ohio State DE Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall); South Carolina WR Deebo Samuel (No. 36); Baylor WR Jalen Hurd (No. 67)

Day 1 grade: A

Day 2 grade: A

Overall grade: A

Draft analysis: The 49ers picked the best player in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nick Bosa. Adding him to a D-line that already includes Dee Ford means the Niners will greatly improve their pass rush, as they generated just 37 sacks in 2018 (bottom third of the league). Bosa's power comes into play as a pass rusher and run defender, and his career floor comparison is Chris Long -- that's pretty, pretty good.

Samuel's ability to work inside and outside, his toughness, and his strong hands made him a no-brainer pick for the receiver-needy Niners in Round 2. Hurd could be a big steal if he continues to grow as a receiver. The selection of two wideouts was somewhat expected, given their lack of talent at the position. Finding some help for the secondary in Rounds 4 and 5 would seem prudent.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft picks: TCU DE L.J. Collier (No. 29 overall); Utah DB Marquise Blair (No. 47); Mississippi WR D.K. Metcalf (No. 64); Utah LB Cody Barton (No. 88)

Day 1 grade: A-

Day 2 grade: B

Overall grade: B+

Draft analysis: It was shocking to no one that the Seahawks moved down from the 21st overall selection to get more picks later in the draft (two fourth-rounders from Green Bay). With the extra pick they gained by trading edge rusher Frank Clark to the Chiefs, the Seahawks selected Collier, who is a very similar player. Forget about his 4.91 40 time -- he'll be a stout run defender and powerful pass rusher. Then, GM John Schneider acquired even more draft capital by trading the 30th overall selection to the Giants for a second-, a fourth- and a fifth-round pick.

The Seahawks apparently did not want to pick early as they moved down again to gain additional picks before selecting their guy at safety (Blair). Metcalf could be an Alshon Jeffery-type bargain for the Seahawks if he reaches his potential as a big-time downfield playmaker. Teams loved the intelligence and athleticism of Barton, and it's not surprising the Seahawks found him intriguing. Loading up at tight end, cornerback and offensive line with the various fourth- and fifth-round picks GM John Schneider accumulated would cap off a strong draft.

