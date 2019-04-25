2019 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

Below is a breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft that involve picks this year. Once the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, this page will be updated with all trades that take place during the draft as well. Make sure to follow all of the action during the 2019 NFL Draft with our Draft Tracker.

Draft day trades

Pre-draft trades

Browns land superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Browns receive:

» Odell Beckham Jr., WR

» Olivier Vernon, DE

Giants receive:

» 2019 first-round pick (No. 17)

» 2019 third-round pick (No. 95)

» Kevin Zeitler, G

» Jabrill Peppers, S

» (full trade details: click here)

Chiefs trade for defensive end Frank Clark

Chiefs receive:

» Frank Clark, DE

» 2019 third-round pick (No. 84)

Seahawks receive:

» 2019 first-round pick (No. 29)

» 2019 third-round pick (No. 92)

» 2020 second-round pick

» (full trade details: click here)

49ers trade for Dee Ford

49ers receive:

» Dee Ford, OLB

Chiefs receive:

» 2020 second-round pick

» (full trade details: click here)

Bears land Khalil Mack

Bears receive:

» Khalil Mack, OLB

» 2020 second-round pick

» conditional 2020 fifth-round pick

Raiders receive:

» 2019 first-round pick (No. 24)

» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. )

» 2020 first-round pick

» 2020 third-round pick

» (full trade details: click here)

Cowboys get Amari Cooper

Cowboys receive:

» Amari Cooper, WR

Raiders receive:

» 2019 first-round pick (No. 27)

» (full trade details: click here)

Saints move up in 2018 draft to get Marcus Davenport

Saints receive:

» 2018 first-round pick (No. 14) -- Marcus Davenport, DE

Packers receive:

» 2019 first-round pick (No. 30)

» 2018 first-round pick -- traded to Seahawks

» 2018 fifth-round pick -- traded to Panthers

» (full trade details: click here)

Broncos trade for Joe Flacco

Broncos receive:

» Joe Flacco, QB

Ravens receive:

» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 113)

» (full trade details: click here)

Raiders trade for Antonio Brown

Raiders receive:

» Antonio Brown, WR

Steelers receive:

» 2019 third-round pick (No. 66)

» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 141)

» (full trade details: click here)

Eagles trade for Golden Tate

Eagles receive:

» Golden Tate, WR

Lions receive:

» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88)

» (full trade details: click here)