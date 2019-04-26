Chiefs select speedy WR Hardman amid Hill questions

With questions surrounding Tyreek Hill's status off and on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up on Friday night to select a wideout.

The Chiefs drafted Georgia wide receiver Mecole Hardman with the 56th overall selection. Kansas City sent a second-round pick (No. 61) and a fifth-round pick (No. 167) to the Los Angeles Rams, who previously acquired No. 56 from the New England Patriots.

Hardman was widely considered the fastest receiver and return man available in the draft. NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 57 prospect entering the draft, Hardman ran a 4.33-second 40 at the NFL Scouting Combine. The receiver has been described as a raw talent and playmaker who struggles to compete for the ball in traffic.

Hardman's selection cannot be separated from the current off-field controversy surrounding Hill.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that a local prosecutor reopened a child abuse investigation involving Hill. This came after a TV station broadcast an audio recording on Thursday night in which Hill and his fiancee discuss injuries to their 3-year-old son.

The Chiefs announced Thursday following the conclusion of the first round that Hill "will not take part in any team activities" for the foreseeable future.

Hill's future with the Chiefs remains precarious. The addition of Hardeman to Kansas City's receiving corps, which boasts Sammy Watkins, Sammie Coates and Demarcus Robinson, as well, should compensate for Hill's potential absence.