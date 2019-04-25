2019 NFL Draft: Day 1 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

I've heard the argument that it's worthless to grade draft picks immediately after they are made, but I don't agree.

Keep in mind that my quick-snap grades for the 2019 NFL Draft are not based on how I expect a player's career to progress over the next four or five years -- no one knows what the future holds. These grades are, however, an evaluation of the process each team undertook to select the players they did, and whether each selection is of appropriate value given the player's performance in college and overall athleticism.

Taking this snapshot now also gives a baseline evaluation of teams' decision-making processes. If a prospect is considered a great pick on the day of the draft, but ultimately doesn't pan out in the league, that's a completely different evaluation of his new team's decision than identifying a player who was considered a reach at the time he was picked. Waiting for three years to grade these picks leads to revisionist history, not an accurate evaluation of a decision that was based on what was known when the player was selected.

Remember that these grades were submitted immediately after the draft. As my analysis continues over the weekend, the grades may be adjusted.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Draft pick: Houston DT Ed Oliver (No. 9 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Buffalo got nice value in the top 10 by eschewing trade offers to take Oliver. He can play inside or outside for the Bills because of his athleticism, putting pressure on quarterbacks and disrupting run plays on a regular basis.

Miami Dolphins

Draft pick: Clemson DT Christian Wilkins (No. 13 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Wilkins is a quality person and an excellent player with the versatility to play anywhere on the line. The team never really replaced Ndamukong Suh, and Wilkins has the ability to be really disruptive inside.

New England Patriots

Draft pick: Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry (No. 32 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: When Rob Gronkowski had to move outside in the playoffs this past season, it was pretty clear that New England needed a reliable big receiver to win downfield. Harry should meet that need quite well.

New York Jets

Draft pick: Alabama DT Quinnen Williams (No. 3 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Williams was a dominant player at Alabama and will be a thorn in the side of NFL offensive lines. New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams wanted an interior presence in his four-man fronts, and Williams is all of that. Jets fans may be looking for an outside pass rusher, but it's tough to fault them for taking Williams.

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Draft pick: Oklahoma WR Marquise Brown (No. 25 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Multiple NFL general managers told me they would have a hard time picking Brown, a 166-pound receiver, in the first round. Sure, he lacks size, but his talent reminds me of DeSean Jackson, who was also under 170 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine when he came out. If Brown has that sort of career, the Ravens will have done well. Plus, they gained two Day 3 picks (Nos. 127 and 197) by trading down three spots in a deal with the Eagles and still selecting the guy they likely wanted at No. 22.

Cincinnati Bengals

Draft pick: Alabama OT Jonah Williams (No. 11 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Cincinnati desperately needed help at offensive tackle, and Williams proved he can handle playing on the left or right side at Alabama. With both of the top inside linebackers off the board, this pick made a whole lot of sense. Just a solid pick.

Cleveland Browns

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: To become a legitimate playoff contender in the AFC, the Browns needed another offensive weapon. They were certainly not likely to find a player of Odell Beckham's caliber available to them at No. 17, the first-round pick they sent to the Giants in the OBJ swap. Giving up a late third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers as part of the deal was not exorbitant, either. Cleveland signed veteran Morgan Burnett to help replace Peppers, and could draft a young safety for depth in the next couple days.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Draft pick: Michigan LB Devin Bush (No. 10 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Draft analysis: I was so happy to see two inside linebackers go in the top 10 picks. Bush is worthy of that investment, as he moves like a safety and pounds ball-carriers with impunity. The picks they parted with to move up in the deal with the Broncos -- Pittsburgh sent them a 2019 second-round pick (No. 52) and 2020 third-rounder -- isn't a ridiculous price to pay, but the Steelers could have found a much-needed corner had they stayed at No. 20 and a starting inside 'backer in the second round (or later).

AFC South

Houston Texans

Draft pick: Alabama State OT Tytus Howard (No. 23 overall)

Day 1 grade: C

Draft analysis: Howard has the athleticism to succeed in the NFL despite playing at FCS-level Alabama State; he proved that at the combine and acquitted himself nicely at the Senior Bowl. This really smells like picking for need, although they decided not to reach for their other big need, a cornerback. If Andre Dillard -- whom the Eagles traded up to select one spot before the Texans were on the clock -- stars in the league and Howard does not, people will wonder why Houston did not go up to get the top left tackle in the draft.

Indianapolis Colts

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: Incomplete

Draft analysis: The Colts moved out of the first round to pick up a 2020 second-round pick, which is the type of move I usually like. Moving from 26 all the way down to 46, however, could take them out of the running for the best available players on Friday night. I'll hold off to see the value of that pick before applying a grade.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Draft pick: Kentucky DE Josh Allen (No. 7 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: The Jaguars got great value in Allen, a top-three talent, at No. 7 overall. They can play him all over the place to wreak havoc as a pass rusher, and he can make plays in coverage, too. It was either Ed Oliver or Allen at this pick, and I can't blame them for going in this direction, despite their need to replace tackle Malik Jackson.

Tennessee Titans

Draft pick: Mississippi State DT Jeffery Simmons (No. 19 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: If Simmons had not torn his ACL in February, he would have been picked much higher. Teams believe he has been a model citizen since his 2016 arrest. His physicality and aggressive play give him a shot at being special.

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Draft pick: Iowa TE Noah Fant (No. 20 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Fant is an athletic freak who will stretch defenses. He's not the complete package as a run blocker and receiver that former teammate T.J. Hockenson is, but he will be a weapon for veteran Joe Flacco. The Broncos made this pick after trading down in a deal with the Steelers, picking up an extra second-round pick this year (No. 52) and 2020 third-round selection in the deal. They did pass on a chance to pick Devin Bush, who could have been a great addition to the defense, but you can't blame the Broncos for taking the draft capital and running.

Kansas City Chiefs

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: B

Draft analysis: The Chiefs sent three picks to the Seahawks for Frank Clark earlier this week. Clearly, they viewed him as a better fit for their new defensive scheme than Dee Ford (who they sent to San Francisco this offseason), and Clark is indeed a superior player. The guaranteed money in his new contract is reportedly all in the first three years of the deal, so it's set up to potentially give the Chiefs some salary cap flexibility just as Patrick Mahomes' rookie deal is due to expire. They did give up two premium picks to land Clark (No. 29 overall this year, second-round pick next year), though, and will have to hope he stays out of trouble off the field.

Los Angeles Chargers

Draft pick: Notre Dame DT Jerry Tillery (No. 28 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Draft analysis: The Chargers ignored needs at offensive tackle and in the secondary to address the need at DT. Tillery is a load when allowed to get upfield, especially when he keeps his hips low to push through blocks. They were apparently not as worried as some teams about the shoulder surgery the tackle had before the draft. The team absolutely needs to upgrade its O-line on Friday night.

Oakland Raiders

Draft pick: Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell (No. 4 overall); Alabama RB Josh Jacobs (No. 24); Mississippi State S Johnathan Abram (No. 27)

Day 1 grade: B+

Draft analysis: They started the day with their highly publicized three first-round picks, including two received in trades for veteran players (edge Khalil Mack to Chicago; WR Amari Cooper to Dallas). Ferrell is a good player, and it's not surprising the team felt pressure to replace Mack. Ferrell was the next best pure front-four pass rusher on the board after No. 2 overall pick Nick Bosa, but Ferrell came off the board well before most people expected. He will have to exceed expectations for the pick to work out. The Jacobs selection at No. 24 was not a surprise, not only due to his immense talent but also the retirement of Marshawn Lynch. Abram is a very good safety who brings pop and quickness to the secondary. He will be a leader for the Raiders in the future.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Amari Cooper showed what he could become when teaming with Dak Prescott last year. Yes, Dallas gave up a first-round pick to get him, but let's remember -- he's just 24 years old, not a veteran who will be in his 30s before too long. If the team can't sign him to a long-term deal, then the grade gets adjusted downward, but I don't see that happening.

New York Giants

Draft pick: Duke QB Daniel Jones (No. 6 overall); Clemson DT Dexter Lawrence (No. 17 overall); Georgia CB Deandre Baker (No. 30 overall)

Day 1 grade: B

Draft analysis: I mentioned Jones as a sensible replacement for Eli Manning back in November. The QB possesses a lot of positive traits, and it was time for the Giants to find a successor for Manning. However, many people do not believe Jones is an elite prospect, so the value of the pick will be questioned until he proves otherwise. They received an extra first-rounder in the trade of Odell Beckham to the Browns, and they selected Lawrence, a massive defensive tackle, with the pick. If he shows the ability to push the pocket as well as provide a wall inside, he'll be a major success. GM David Gettleman moved back into Round 1 to pick Baker, the top prospect at a position of need, giving up two Saturday picks (which they had a lot of) in the deal.

Philadelphia Eagles

Draft pick: Washington State OT Andre Dillard (No. 22 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Jason Peters has had a great NFL career, but he's 37 years old and his contract is due to expire after next season. Dillard and Lane Johnson will form a great tandem whenever Peters moves on and giving up a late fourth- and sixth-rounder to trade up for Dillard was more than acceptable to get an elite pass protector.

Washington Redskins

Draft pick: Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins (No. 15 overall); Mississippi State OLB Montez Sweat (No. 26 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Draft analysis: The fact that they did not have to move up to get Haskins was a major bonus. His arm is live and he has the the ability to distribute the ball to all parts of the field. Given the murky future of Alex Smith, finding Haskins waiting for them could prove to be franchise-changing. Finally, Washington traded up to grab Sweat, who will be a fine pass rusher if his heart condition does not prevent him from reaching his potential. They really needed depth at outside linebacker, where Sweat fits quite well. I am generally not enamored with giving up future second-round picks, but this guy's talent is worthy of taking that sort of chance.

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Khalil Mack was 100 percent worthy of the Bears' interest. He played lights-out in 2018 and I suspect will be a force over the next few seasons, barring injury (which was a bit of a concern last year). There's no question he was worth giving up their 2019 first- and sixth-round picks, as well as the 2020 third-round pick as a sweetener. And parting with a 2020 first-round pick and swapping second-round picks with the Raiders next year may only be a minimal loss for the Bears if they are a playoff team and Oakland does not greatly exceed its win total from last season.

Detroit Lions

Draft pick: Iowa TE T.J. Hockenson (No. 8 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Draft analysis: I love Hockenson as a two-way tight end prospect. He will be a strong target for Matthew Stafford and a nice blocker in the run game. But he wasn't the top player available: it was defensive tackle Ed Oliver. Time will tell which way they should have gone with that pick.

Green Bay Packers

Draft pick: Michigan OLB Rashan Gary (No. 12 overall); Maryland S Darnell Savage (No. 21 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Gary's production wasn't what you would have liked at Michigan and his off-field business interest turned off some teams. However, he has great athletic upside as a defender in the Packers' scheme. Announced as a linebacker at the draft on Thursday, Gary can play outside or inside and gives consistent full effort. Green Bay had an extra first-round pick from a 2018 draft-day trade with New Orleans (No. 30 overall). The Packers traded up, though, and selected Savage, who fills an immediate need at safety. He will be an effective nickel defender and will pop ball-carriers whenever possible. Trading away two fourth-round selections (one of which was gained from Washington for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix) was fine given their multiple early picks this year.

Minnesota Vikings

Draft pick: N.C. State C Garrett Bradbury (No. 18 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: Bradbury is athletic and tough, considered one of the best center prospects to be picked in some time. Minnesota's offensive line was in dire need of improvement so this selection will make quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook extremely happy.

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Draft pick: Boston College OG Chris Lindstrom (No. 14 overall); Washington OT Kaleb McGary (No. 31 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Draft analysis: Lindstrom will be a decade-long starter in the interior for the Falcons. Surprisingly, GM Thomas Dimitroff did not manage to move up for a defensive tackle like Ed Oliver or Christian Wilkins to meet their top need. Lindstrom is a safe pick and an upgrade over the veteran free agents the team signed, but they could have used another difference-maker on defense. Then they picked McGary, who I figured Dimitroff was targeting in the top 45 to replace former starting right tackle Ryan Schraeder. They gave up a third-round pick (No. 79) and gained a sixth-round pick (No. 203) in this deal, which isn't a terrible price to pay if McGary protects Matt Ryan as an immediate starter.

Carolina Panthers

Draft pick: Florida State DE Brian Burns (No. 16 overall)

Day 1 grade: A-

Draft analysis: Burns made himself a lot of money by adding weight for the combine. With his explosiveness and bend, adding strength to his frame will help him meet his potential. The question is -- who will protect Cam Newton? If they think that Taylor Moton can handle the left tackle spot, or they get a value in the second round, then there's no issue with this pick. If not, then their quarterback (who is coming off shoulder surgery) may be running for his life again.

New Orleans Saints

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: C

Draft analysis: It's too early to determine whether edge rusher Marcus Davenport was worthy of giving up this year's first-rounder plus a fifth-round choice last year. There wasn't another pass rusher available in the first round for which the Saints could have waited, but a wide receiver like D.J. Moore or Calvin Ridley could have helped the team in 2018 and beyond (and would have cost less draft capital). Davenport must excel as a pass rusher over the next three years to make this deal worthwhile.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Draft pick: LSU LB Devin White (No. 5 overall)

Day 1 grade: B+

Draft analysis: White is a star inside linebacker who will lead the Bucs' defense for years to come. Thankfully, his talent was not overlooked due to the diminished value that's often placed on his position. If Josh Allen becomes a star pass rusher, though, Tampa Bay fans will wonder "what if?"

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Draft pick: Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray (No. 1 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: New head coach Kliff Kingsbury decided to bring in "his quarterback" rather than work with 2018 first-round pick Josh Rosen. I can't blame him. Coaching in the NFL is difficult enough without passing up a quarterback you believe in. Josh Rosen might succeed somewhere else, and I hope he does, but taking Murray first overall was the right move for Kingsbury and the Cardinals.

Los Angeles Rams

Draft pick: None

Day 1 grade: Incomplete

Draft analysis: General manager Les Snead must have seen all of his first-round prospects come off the board, as the Rams traded back to No. 45 overall (from No. 31) so the Falcons could select Kaleb McGary. I like that the Rams picked up a third (in addition to the 45th overall pick) in the deal, but I'll hold off from making a grade here until they make their selection on Friday night -- moving out of the top 40 could push them into the next tier of talent.

San Francisco 49ers

Draft pick: Ohio State DE Nick Bosa (No. 2 overall)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: The 49ers picked the best player in the 2019 NFL Draft in Nick Bosa. Adding him to a D-line that already includes Dee Ford means the Niners will greatly improve their pass rush, as they generated just 37 sacks in 2018 (bottom third of the league). Bosa's power comes into play as a pass rusher and run defender, and his career floor comparison is Chris Long -- that's pretty, pretty good.

Seattle Seahawks

Draft pick: TCU DE L.J. Collier (No. 29)

Day 1 grade: A

Draft analysis: It was shocking to no one that the Seahawks moved down from the 21st overall selection to get more picks later in the draft (two fourth-rounders from Green Bay.). With the extra pick they gained by trading edge Frank Clark to the Chiefs, the Seahawks selected Collier, who is a very similar player. Forget about his 4.9 40 time -- he'll be a stout run defender and powerful pass rusher. Then, GM John Schneider acquired even more draft capital by trading the 30th overall selection to the Giants for a second-, a fourth- and a fifth-round pick.

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter @chad_reuter.