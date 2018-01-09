Final CFB QB Power Rankings of 2017 season: Mayfield No. 1

With 2017 being billed as the "Year of the QB" in college football, we tracked the top signal-callers each week of the season in our QB Power Rankings. The series concludes today now that the final game of the season is in the books.

We asked five of our draft experts to provide us with their personal top-10 lists, ranking the QBs 1-10 based on their evaluations. From those, we aggregated an overall top-10 list by using a points system. A player received 10 points for a first-place vote, 9 points for second place and so on through one point for a 10th-place vote.

There are no huge swings in the final rankings, as you'd expect with opinions fairly locked in by the end of the regular season, but there is movement up and down the board. The No. 1 player remains the same, though. Baker Mayfield took hold of the top spot in early November and never gave it up.

While this list is a look back, it's hard not to look ahead to the 2018 season after a couple of true freshman put on a show in the national championship game Monday night. The future is looking very bright at the position.

RANK 1 Baker Mayfield - Oklahoma Points: 47



Bowl game: 23 of 35 for 287 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT in 54-48 loss to Georgia in Rose Bowl.



Season stats: 285 of 404 for 4,627 yards, 43 TDs, 6 INTs; 97 rushes for 311 yards, 5 TDs.



The season didn't end the way Mayfield would have liked, but he was clearly the best QB in 2017. He rose all the way from No. 7 on this list, where he started the season, to the top spot, where he's been since the first week of November. It was a remarkable rise for the Heisman winner, who's put himself in the conversation for the first round of the 2018 draft.

RANK 2 Josh Rosen - UCLA 1 Points: 42



Bowl game: Did not play vs. Kansas State in Cactus Bowl.



Season stats: 283 of 452 for 3,756 yards, 26 TDs and 10 INTs.



Rosen's standing on this list might have benefitted a little bit from his absence from UCLA's bowl game. While Rosen sat out with a concussion, Sam Darnold and Lamar Jackson struggled in their bowl games, clearing the way for Rosen to rise a spot.

RANK 3 Sam Darnold - USC 1 Points: 41



Bowl game: 26 of 45 for 356 yards, 1 INT in 24-7 loss to Ohio State in Cotton Bowl.



Season stats: 303 of 480 for 4,143 yards, 26 TDs and 13 INTs; 75 rushes for 225 yards, 5 TDs.



In terms of pro potential, Darnold is probably the favorite QB of most of the experts on our voting panel, but turnovers (fumbles, in particular) were his bugaboo in 2017. He opened the season No. 1 on this list, but he was well-entrenched in third or fourth spot for the second half of the season, mostly because of the ball-security issues.

RANK 4 Lamar Jackson - Louisville 2 Points: 38



Bowl game: 13 of 31 for 171 yards, 2 TDs, 4 INTs; 24 rushes for 158 yards, TD in 31-27 loss to Mississippi State in TaxSlayer Bowl.



Season stats: 254 of 430 for 3,660 yards, 27 TDs, 10 INTs; 232 rushes for 1,601 yards, 18 TDs.



Jackson is the last QB other than Mayfield to hold the top spot on this list. He slides a little in the final rankings after throwing a career-high 4 picks in Louisville's bowl loss, but even in that game, his electric ability was on display as he racked up 329 total yards.

RANK 5 Mason Rudolph - Oklahoma State Points: 28



Bowl game: 21 of 32 for 351 yards, 2 TDs in 30-21 win over Virginia Tech in Camping World Bowl.



Season stats: 318 of 489 for 4,904 yards, 37 TDs, 9 INTs; 10 rushing TDs.



Rudolph was on point to close out his distinguished Oklahoma State career, slicing up the Virginia Tech defense for a bowl win. He might not be as dynamic as some of the QBs ahead of him on this list, but no one threw for more yards than Rudolph this season (4,904).

RANK 6 Drew Lock - Missouri 1 Points: 18



Bowl game: 18 of 34 for 269 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in 33-16 loss to Texas in Texas Bowl.



Season stats: 224 of 385 for 3,695 yards, 43 TDs, 12 INTs.



Lock crashed the party in 2017 -- he's the highest-ranked QB who wasn't on our initial top-10 list in the preseason -- and it didn't look like he'd be making an appearance anywhere on this list after Missouri lost five straight games. Lock led a resurgence for the Tigers, and led the FBS with 44 TD passes.

RANK 7 Jarrett Stidham - Auburn 1 Points: 14



Bowl game: 28 of 43 for 331 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs in 34-27 loss to UCF in Peach Bowl.



Season stats: 246 of 370 for 3,158 yards, 18 TDs, 6 INTs; 4 rushing TDs.



Stidham will be returning to Auburn for the 2018 season, and he has an outstanding 2017 campaign to build from. The bowl game was a step back (three total turnovers), but he had been playing his best ball down the stretch, helping the Tigers to wins over Alabama and Georgia.

RANK 8 Trace McSorley - Penn State 1 Points: 11



Bowl game: 32 of 41 for 342 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs in 35-28 win over Washington in the Fiesta Bowl.



Season stats: 284 of 427 for 3,570 yards, 28 TDs, 10 INTs; 144 rushes for 491 yards, 11 TDs.



McSorley is undersized for the QB position and played in the shadow of Saquon Barkley this season, but he didn't go overlooked by our voting panel. He's one of the most accurate passers in college football, and ended 2017 on a high note, completing all 12 of his third-down passes as he helped PSU to a Fiesta Bowl win.

RANK 9 Riley Ferguson - Memphis 1 Points: 10



Bowl game: 21 of 33 for 286 yards, 2 TDs in 21-20 loss to Iowa State in the Liberty Bowl.



Season stats: 299 of 474 for 4,257 yards, 38 TDs, 9 INTs; 6 rushing TDs.



Ferguson came up a little bit short in his final college game, but few QBs were more productive in 2017. He finished third in the FBS in passing yards and TDs. He can be a streaky passer, but there's a lot to like about his physical tools.

RANK 10 Josh Allen - Wyoming NR Points: 8



Bowl game: 11 of 19 for 154 yards, 3 TDs in 37-14 win over Central Michigan in the Potato Bowl.



Season stats: 152 of 270 for 1,812 yards, 16 TDs, 6 INTs; 5 rushing TDs.



Allen returned from a shoulder injury to lead Wyoming to bowl victory. He struggled mightily, even when he was healthy, in 2017, but he has the traits NFL teams covet in a QB. Those tools help explain why he's on this list, even though his stats don't jump off the page.

Also receiving votes: Georgia's Jake Fromm (5 points), Washington State's Luke Falk (4 points), UCF's McKenzie Milton (4 points), Virginia's Kurt Benkert (2 points), Oregon's Justin Herbert (2 points), Ohio State's J.T. Barrett (1 point).

Voting panel: Bucky Brooks, Chase Goodbread, Daniel Jeremiah, Chad Reuter and Lance Zierlein.

