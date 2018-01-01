NFL coaching tracker: Latest news, developments

Editor's note: The NFL coaching carousel is about to hit full speed with the regular season drawing to a close. Around The NFL is here to keep you up to date with all of the latest news broken down by who is interviewing where, the latest reports on available jobs, and whose coaching future is safe or still up in the air.

But first, here are the latest developments from our reporters in the field:

Former #Broncos assistant head coach and RBs coach Eric Studesville will interview for the vacant #Giants coaching job Friday, source said. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

The #Bears have requested permission to speak with two respected QB gurus: #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels and #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur, sources says. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2018

The #Colts have requested an interview with #Seahawks DC Kris Richard for their head coaching job, sources say. So add him to names @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo said earlier: Josh McDaniels, Matt Nagy, Steve Wilks, Mike Vrabel. #Bills interviewed Richard last year. â Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2018

Sources: #Packers GM Ted Thompson is expected to transition into a new role within the organization. The team will begin a search for a new GM. Bombshell. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2018

FIRED COACHES

John Fox, Chicago Bears: The Bears parted ways with Fox after the team finished in the NFC North cellar for the third straight season under his guidance. Fox leaves Chicago with a 14-34 record over three seasons with the team. He's posted a 133-123 record over his career.

Jim Caldwell, Detroit Lions: The Lions fired Caldwell a day after the team missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Lions finished the season at 9-7 for the second straight year. Following a promising 6-4 start, the Lions quickly lost ground in the highly competitive NFC playoff race, hitting rock bottom in a Week 16 loss to a struggling Bengals team that annihilated Detroit's postseason aspirations.

Chuck Pagano, Indianapolis Colts: The Colts fired Pagano immediately after a 4-12 campaign -- his worst mark in his six years as Indy's head coach. The firing came shortly after the team's 22-13 win over the Houston Texans. Pagano posted a 53-43 record in Indianapolis. After posting three consecutive 11-5 marks that culminated in an appearance in the 2014 season's AFC Championship Game, the Colts failed to make the playoffs three straight seasons.

Ben McAdoo, New York Giants: The Giants fired McAdoo following a 2-10 start that saw the team briefly bench starting quarterback Eli Manning. McAdoo's firing comes less than two seasons into his tenure and just a year after helping guide Big Blue to a playoff berth in 2016. The 40-year-old finished with a 13-15 record as the Giants' coach.

Jack Del Rio, Oakland Raiders: Del Rio told reporters after the game that Raiders owner Mark Davis relieved him of his duties following Oakland's 30-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. The firing completes a stark turnaround from a playoff season in 2016 that brought plenty of optimism into this campaign, in which Del Rio's Raiders failed to meet expectations.

COACH RETIRING

Bruce Arians, Arizona Cardinals: Arians is set to retire from coaching in the wake of the Cardinals' 8-8 season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Arians leaves the team with a 49-30-1 mark after a five-year run that included a pair of playoff appearances.

HIRED GENERAL MANAGER

Dave Gettleman, New York Giants: The Giants hired the former Carolina Panthers general manager during the final week of the regular season to take over for the fired Jerry Reese. Gettleman, 66, shares deep roots with the Giants, having spent 15 years in New York as a personnel executive from 1998 to 2012. From there, the accomplished talent evaluator was hired as general manager of the Panthers, serving four seasons in Carolina and helping to guide the team to a Super Bowl in 2015.

FIRED GENERAL MANAGER

Jerry Reese, New York Giants: The Giants fired Reese alongside coach McAdoo on the same day. With just one postseason appearance over the past half-decade, Reese's team-building prowess fell under increasing fire despite a playoff appearance in 2016. He exited with a 90-82 regular-season mark to go with an 8-2 playoff record and the two Lombardis.

GENERAL MANAGER CHANGING ROLES

Ted Thompson, Green Bay Packers: Thompson is expected to transition into a new role within the Packers organization, Rapoport reported. The executive has been with the Packers for a total of 21 years spread over two stints, from 1992-1999 and 2005-present.

COACHES WHO ARE SAFE

Vance Joseph, Denver Broncos: Broncos general manager John Elway announced Monday that Joseph will remain the team's coach following a dismal season that left the team outside the postseason for the second straight year. Joseph went 5-11 for a Denver team that hasn't returned to the playoffs since its victory in Super Bowl 50. While Joseph is safe, changes are coming to his staff. Special teams coordinator Brock Olivo, assistant head coach/running backs Eric Studesville, OL coach Jeff Davidson and WR coach Tyke Tolbert have been let go.

Hue Jackson, Cleveland Browns: Despite falling to 1-31 in two seasons with the Browns, Jackson will be back with the team in 2018. Despite Hue becoming only the second coach to helm an 0-16 team, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he's confident in Jackson. "I don't think Hue has lost [his] magic," Haslam told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Dirk Koetter, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The Buccaneers are retaining Dirk Koetter for the 2018 season despite missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season. Koetter, who has a 14-18 career record with the team, will get another chance to prove whether or not he is capable of making winners out of the Bucs.

Jay Gruden, Washington Redskins: Rapoport reported Gruden isn't in danger of losing his job. A source informed of the situation told Rapoport that the Redskins aren't planning to make major changes this offseason after seeing how Gruden and his staff battled through the rash of injuries which damaged the team's playoff hopes.

POTENTIAL HEAD COACHING CANDIDATES

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo this weekend, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Per Rapoport, the Cardinals have put in requests to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak and Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

Chicago Bears

The Bears will interview Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo this weekend, sources tell Garafolo and Rapoport. Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio also could get a look. The Bears have requested coaching interviews with Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, per Rapoport.

Detroit Lions

Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Houston Texans defensive coordinator Mike Vrabel are considered the leading candidates for the team's coaching vacancy. The Lions have requested permission to interview Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Packers assistant head coach Winston Moss, Vrabel, Patricia and Wilks.

Indianapolis Colts

The Colts have requested to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

New York Giants

The Giants have requested to interview Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks and Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Rapoport reported that New York will interview former Broncos assistant head coach Eric Studesville on Friday.

Leading candidates

Here's the short list of NFL assistants who figure to get a look in the coming weeks, based on recent conversations Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero have had with team executives and others:

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Vikings OC Pat Shurmur

Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Patriots DC Matt Patricia

Eagles DC Jim Schwartz

Panthers DC Steve Wilks

Chiefs STC Dave Toub

Eagles OC Frank Reich

Texans DC Mike Vrabel

Saints AHC/TE coach Dan Campbell

Seahawks AHC/OL coach Tom Cable

Steelers OC Todd Haley

Vikings DC George Edwards

Lions DC Teryl Austin

Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak

Seahawks DC Kris Richard

Saints DC Dennis Allen

Eagles STC Dave Fipp

Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter

Bears DC Vic Fangio

Cardinals DC James Bettcher

Buccaneers DC Mike Smith