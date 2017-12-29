Buccaneers will keep coach Dirk Koetter for 2018

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be staying the course with their head coach heading into 2018.

The Buccaneers are retaining Dirk Koetter for the 2018 season despite missing the playoffs for the 10th straight season, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the development.

With the Buccaneers sitting at 4-11 heading into Sunday's season finale against the New Orleans Saints, there was speculation regarding Koetter's future in Tampa. Koetter admitted earlier this week that speculation about his job being in danger was a "distraction".

In addition, there were reports that former Bucs coach and ESPN analyst Jon Gruden was interested in the job. Rapoport reported last week that Tampa was Gruden's preferred destination for a coaching return.

Koetter, who served as the Buccaneers' offensive coordinator prior to the team's firing of Lovie Smith after the 2015 season, was promoted, in part, to help in the development of quarterback Jameis Winston. After back-to-back 4,000-yard seasons, Winston struggled with his game and injuries this year as the Bucs slumped to the bottom of the NFC South. Winston's passer rating (86.1 to 96.5) has improved year over year, but the former No. 1 overall pick leads all QBs in turnovers (39) since the start of last season.

The struggles aren't limited to the passing game. In 31 games under Koetter, the team ranks 22nd in NFL scoring (21.2 points per game) and they've allowed a league-worst 5.9 yards per play.

Koetter, who has a 13-18 career record with the team, will get another chance to prove whether or not he is capable of making winners out of the Bucs.