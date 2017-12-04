New York Giants fire general manager Jerry Reese

Jerry Reese's enduring run with the New York Giants is over.

On the same day the team fired embattled coach Ben McAdoo, the Giants are waving farewell to the club's longtime general manager.

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala broke the news Monday morning, one day after New York fell to a woeful 2-10 on the year with a 24-17 loss to the Raiders on the West Coast.

Kinkhabwala reported that assistant general manager Kevin Abrams will take over the interim-GM role for the rest of the campaign, per a source with knowledge of team's movements.

Reese was no more secure than McAdoo on the heels of a radioactive decision to bench ironman quarterback Eli Manning after 210 consecutive starts in favor of former Jets washout Geno Smith. The move was met with utter vitriol by a Giants fan base tired of McAdoo's broken-down offense, a unit not helped by Reese's inability to piece together an adequate offensive line for years on end.

Unlike McAdoo, though, Reese leaves the team with a more compelling legacy, having helped author a pair of Super Bowl wins and six winning seasons since assuming the role in 2007.

With just one postseason appearance over the past half-decade, though, Reese's team-building prowess fell under increasing fire despite a playoff appearance in 2016. He exits with a 90-82 regular-season mark to go with an 8-2 playoff record and the two Lombardis.

Speaking on NFL Network, Charley Casserly outlined potential candidates to replace Reese for the Giants.

"At general manager, do the look [at] Kevin Abrams. He's obviously in the building," Casserly said. "Then you got Dave Gettleman who almost got the job when Jerry Reese was hired. He was like 1A. [He] did a good job in Carolina. ... Do they reach back there? Martin Mayhew was in the building for a year. ... [Vikings assistant GM] George Patton in Minnesota and [Packers director of football ops] Elliott Wolf in Green Bay are names that have been interviewed before and are out there."

The Giants operate uniquely, measuring their decisions carefully and rarely making such a staggering move in season. This year is different, however, with Big Blue unfurling its worst string of games in decades and facing the daunting task of rebuilding under center.

Chalk up Monday for what it represents in New York: A full-on, massive housecleaning that will provide the next general manager with a sky-high, first-round draft pick and a chance to rebuild what Reese could not.