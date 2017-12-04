New York Giants fire coach Ben McAdoo after 2-10 start

Ben McAdoo's keycard will stop working Monday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the embattled New York Giants head coach has been informed he's been relieved of his duties.

The Giants have also fired general manager Jerry Reese, NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala reported.

Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will take over as interim head coach and Kevin Abrams as GM the rest of the season, per Kinkhabwala.

The news comes a day after the Giants lost their 10th game of the season, a 24-17 defeat in Oakland.

"I'm going to coach this team as long as my key card works," McAdoo said after the loss. "You know, we've got a great group of players, the coaches, we've got a great staff to work with. We're going to show up ready to go tomorrow and get this thing cleaned up and move on to the next one."

McAdoo's firing comes less than two seasons into his tenure and just a year after helping guide Big Blue to a playoff berth in 2016. The 40-year-old will finish with a 13-15 record as the Giants' coach. New York has the NFL's biggest decline in winning from 2016 to 2017, a .521 win percent decrease. The Giants have had one of the worst offenses in the NFL since McAdoo was hired as the head coach, scoring just 17.8 points per game and ranking 30th in the NFL in total yards per tilt (314.7) -- only the Browns and Bears have scored fewer PPG since 2016, per NFL Research.

The Giants are cleaning house not only due to the play on the field but also after bungling the benching of Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith.

Rapoport reported Sunday that some members of the Giants ownership did not agree with how Manning's situation was handled this week and there was intense and serious internal debate about firing McAdoo.

Ditching a coach and GM in the middle of the season is an uncharacteristic move for the Giants organization, but underscores the fractured relationships throughout every level of the franchise.

The change in gears came swift in New York. Ownership put out a statement in mid-November supporting the coach, saying it would wait until after the season to evaluate the situation. Following the botched Manning situation, however, the tenor began to change. Owner John Mara said Wednesday there were "no guarantees" McAdoo's job was safe.

Days later the Giants fired the coach and general manager.