Giants name Dave Gettleman their general manager

Dave Gettleman is heading back to New York.

The New York Giants named Gettleman their new general manager on Thursday.

"Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a general manager and a proven track record," Giants president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a statement. "Dave's experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency."

Gettleman was interviewed by Mara, Tisch and former general manager Ernie Accorsi, who consulted with the organization on the process, on Dec. 20. The Giants also interviewed Kevin Abrams, who was serving as the team's interim general manager, and former NFL personnel executive Louis Riddick for the position.

Gettleman, 66, shares deep roots with the Giants, having spent 15 years in New York as a personnel executive from 1998 to 2012. From there, the accomplished talent evaluator was hired as general manager of the Panthers, serving four seasons in Carolina and helping to guide the team to a Super Bowl in 2015. He replaces Jerry Reese, who was fired alongside coach Ben McAdoo on Dec. 4.

Carving out a 40-23-1 mark with the Panthers, Gettleman won three straight NFC South titles in Carolina. His July firing came as a shock to both the NFL community. He capably steered the Panthers out of salary-cap hell upon his arrival in Carolina and worked wonders with coach Ron Rivera, finding affordable talent and successfully adding star players through the draft.

He'll be tasked with reshuffling a spotty roster plagued by a struggling offensive line and questions about the future of quarterback Eli Manning. Another big priority for Gettleman will be Odell Beckham's contract. The wide receiver, who missed most of the season because of fractured ankle, is currently scheduled to hit free agency in 2019. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option last offseason.

The Giants close out their tumultuous season Sunday against the Washington Redskins. At 2-13, Gettleman will have the opportunity to find Manning's potential successor and shape the franchise's direction with a likely top-two pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. It remains to be seen if the Giants back-to-the-future approach will pay dividends for a team desperately seeking to reclaim its spot among the NFL's top teams.

Gettleman will be formally introduced as the team's general manager during a news conference Friday at 11:15 a.m. ET.