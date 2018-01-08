Bengals hiring Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

The Cincinnati Bengals have found their replacement for Paul Guenther.

Cincinnati hired former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin as their new DC, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

Guenther, Cincinnati's defensive coordinator of four years under Marvin Lewis, is expected to join Jon Gruden's super staff when Gruden is introduced on Tuesday as the Oakland Raiders' head coach for the next decade.

Austin hit the open market when the Lions fired head coach Jim Caldwell last week. Previously a secondary coach for the Baltimore Ravens, Austin joined Caldwell's staff in 2014. Under Austin's watch, Detroit's defenses regressed statistically over time, ranking second, 18th, 18th and 27th in yards allowed from 2014 to 2017.

Austin interviewed for the Lions' head coaching job last week and was still in contention for the gig as of Sunday, Rapoport added. Instead, he will be running the defense under Lewis in Cincinnati.