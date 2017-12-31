Twenty-two candidates to consider for coaching vacancies

With more head coaching jobs expected to open than last year's six and few A-list candidates to fill them, the upcoming firing-and-hiring cycle could be as unpredictable as any in recent years.

Setting aside white whales (Jon Gruden, Jim Harbaugh, Stanford's David Shaw), in-house candidates (Paul Guenther and Darrin Simmons with the Bengals, Steve Spagnuolo with the Giants), college coaches who could draw NFL interest (Notre Dame's Brian Kelly, Utah's Kyle Whittingham) or coaches who'd be prime candidates elsewhere if they become available (the Texans' Bill O'Brien), here's the short list of NFL assistants who figure to get a look in the coming weeks, based on recent conversations with team executives and others:

Patriots OC Josh McDaniels

Vikings OC Pat Shurmur

Eagles QB coach John DeFilippo

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy

Patriots DC Matt Patricia

Eagles DC Jim Schwartz

Panthers DC Steve Wilks

Chiefs STC Dave Toub

Eagles OC Frank Reich

Texans DC Mike Vrabel

Saints AHC/TE coach Dan Campbell

Seahawks AHC/OL coach Tom Cable

Steelers OC Todd Haley

Vikings DC George Edwards

Lions DC Teryl Austin

Steelers OL coach Mike Munchak

Seahawks DC Kris Richard

Saints DC Dennis Allen

Eagles STC Dave Fipp

Lions OC Jim Bob Cooter

Bears DC Vic Fangio

Buccaneers DC Mike Smith