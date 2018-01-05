Raiders preparing 10-year, $100M deal for Gruden

Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis is poised to commit to Jon Gruden for the next decade and pay a mountain of money for the privilege.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Raiders are preparing to sign Gruden to a 10-year, $100 million contract, per sources informed of the deal.

The pact, once finalized, is believed to be the richest coaching contract in NFL history, according to Rapoport. NFL teams do not disclose financial details on coaching deals.

Davis isn't opening the purse strings wide just for Gruden. Rapoport reported the coordinators are getting four-year deals. The deals would keep the staff under contract amid the team's move from Oakland to Las Vegas.

The Raiders are expected to announce Gruden as the new head coach on Tuesday.

Rapoport reported that Gruden has three key coordinators already in place: Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson as offensive coordinator, Bengals ex-defensive coordinator Paul Guenther as defensive coordinator, and Cowboys' Rich Bisaccia to run special teams.

The 10-year deal with a massive salary underscores the Raiders' commitment to bringing back Gruden after trading him to Tampa Bay in 2002. Gruden spent the past nine NFL seasons as a color commentator for the ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts.

With a move to Las Vegas on the horizon, Davis will pay a boatload to provide the Raiders with a glitzy coach who will marshal the franchise through the transition.