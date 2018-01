Raiders plan to introduce Jon Gruden as coach Tuesday

The Oakland Raiders are preparing to announce their new head coach next week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Raiders are planning for a Tuesday news conference to introduce soon-to-be-new coach Jon Gruden, according to a source informed of the decision. Rapoport added that Gruden will have his formal interview in Oakland on Monday.

Veteran Raiders reporter Steve Corkran first reported the plan, noting the news conference is expected to be "splashy" in Oakland.

The Raiders are preparing a 10-year, $100 million contract for Gruden, Rapoport reported. Gruden's coordinators will receive four-year deals, Rapoport added.

Gruden's expected hiring has been the worst-kept secret in the NFL after the Raiders fired coach Jack Del Rio following the team's Week 17 loss. Rapoport reported on Monday that Oakland was confident it could lure Gruden out of the press box.

When asked Tuesday if he is a candidate, Gruden said, "Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I'm a candidate."

The head of the diversity group that works with the NFL on its hiring practices confirmed to NFL Network's Steve Wyche on Thursday that Oakland is in compliance with the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority for any head coaching vacancy.

Gruden compiled a 95-81 record during his first run as an NFL head coach from 1998-2008. After coaching the Raiders for four seasons, owner Al Davis traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The coach guided the Bucs to their first and only Super Bowl title during the 2002 season. He won five divisional titles during his 11 combined seasons with the Raiders and Bucs.

Since 2009, Gruden has served as a color commentator for the ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcasts.

The energetic coach will now be tasked with turning around a mercurial Raiders team, led by quarterback Derek Carr, that fell to a disappointing 6-10 in 2017 after a 12-4 playoff trip in 2016.

Gruden has been gathering a coaching staff in advance of Tuesday's expected announcement. Cowboys special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will be allowed out of his contract to join Gruden, per Rapoport. Former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, now a coaching free agent, is expected to run the defense. Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olson will also join Gruden as offensive coordinator, according to Rapoport.