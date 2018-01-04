Fritz Pollard Alliance says Raiders fulfilled Rooney Rule

If the Oakland Raiders are determined to reunite with Monday Night Football analyst Jon Gruden as their next head coach, there are no league rules that will stand in their way.

The head of the diversity group that works with the NFL on its hiring practices confirmed to NFL Network's Steve Wyche that Oakland is in compliance with the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview at least one minority for any head coaching vacancy.

The Raiders have interviewed two minority candidates, acknowledged Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman John Wooten, who added that he's satisfied with the manner in which the organization has handled the interviews according to the Rooney Rule.

One of those interviews was conducted early this week with tight ends coach Bobby Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source close to the situation. There was one more interview with an undisclosed candidate, Rapoport added.

Barring a stunning turn of events, Gruden will soon be installed as the on-field leader of the same franchise which gave him his first head coaching opportunity back in 1998. The 54-year-old has been working the phones this week, hiring a staff for a job that has yet to be publicly announced.

When asked Tuesday if he is a candidate, Gruden said, "Well, I think I am being considered, yes. I hope I'm a candidate."

Cowboys special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will be allowed out of his contract to join Gruden, per Rapoport. Former Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, now a coaching free agent, is expected to run Gruden's defense. Rams quarterbacks coach Greg Olsen will reportedly move north as Guenther's offensive counterpart.

It's only a matter of time until the reunion is fulfilled, bringing Gruden back to the Raiders' sideline for the first time since he was flipped to the Buccaneers in a February, 2002 blockbuster that "shook the NFL."