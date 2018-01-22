Arizona Cardinals hire Steve Wilks as head coach

The Arizona Cardinals have hired their next head coach following Bruce Arians' offseason retirement.

The Cards hired Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks as their head coach on Monday, the team announced. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported the development.

Wilks is expected to be formally introduced as the team's head coach during a news conference Tuesday.

Recently on vacation, a person walked up to #AZCardinals GM Steve Keim and introduced himself. On a beach in the Carolinas, Keim was blown away by this impressive dude. It was Panthers DC Steve Wilks... who Keim is expected to hire as his new head coach. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2018

Wilks finished his first season as Carolina's defensive coordinator after five years as the team's secondary coach. Wilks also interviewed for the head coaching jobs with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

Wilks will take over a talented Cardinals defense. With pass-rushing demon Chandler Jones, secondary stalwarts Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu and a bevy of young players, including safety Budda Baker and linebacker Haason Reddick, Arizona could boast the top defense in the NFC West under Wilks.

There will be questions on the offensive side of the ball, where quarterback Carson Palmer retired and Larry Fitzgerald is undecided on his future. Who Wilks taps for his offensive coordinator will be vital to Arizona's success in 2018 and down the road.

As for the Panthers, Carolina defensive line coach Eric Washington is expected to be promoted to defensive coordinator, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport. Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb will follow Wilks to Arizona, according to Garafolo.