A Comprehensive Approach to Safety During COVID-19

A Modern Approach to Contact Tracing

The COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented need for contact tracing – and in turn, a need for innovative approaches to contact tracing.

The league is using a new technology to assist in this critical step to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. And it has been deployed league-wide as a core component of the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

A lightweight, wearable device, called a Proximity Recording Device, is mandatory for players and club personnel when at the club facility, during practices, and during team travel. About the size of a watch face, the device is worn as a wristband or on a lanyard. Players even have them built into their equipment for use on-field in practice and games.

The device gathers information about individuals' proximity to each other – by distance and length of time – in order to speed the process of contact tracing and help enforce physical distancing by notifying users with lights and sound if they are too close to one another. It's a novel solution for an historically cumbersome process.

That data is combined with additional information the league collects as part of its contact tracing process, like interviews with individuals involved and video from inside a club facility, to identify "high-risk close contacts" – individuals who have been exposed to a confirmed positive individual. High-risk close contacts are immediately isolated and not allowed to return to the facility for a minimum of five days since the last exposure.

More than 24 high-risk close contacts have later tested positive for COVID; their identification and swift isolation has likely prevented further spread of the virus within the team.

Using data from the contact tracing process, clubs also continue to evolve their approach to safety. If data show close contacts during one aspect of a club's routine, like during team travel, solutions like increasing the number of buses to allow for physical distancing are implemented.

Club Facility Measures

Club facilities underwent a transformation this year – from layouts to cleaning protocols.

Players and club staff are thoroughly screened every time they enter a facility. This includes a temperature check and a COVID-19 questionnaire as additional precautions to protect the team environment.

Once inside, players find reconfigured locker rooms that allow for physical distancing, strategically placed hand sanitizer throughout the facility, and rigorous cleaning practices in place to ensure high-touch surfaces are consistently and thoroughly sanitized.

Since COVID-19 is most commonly spread through contact from one person to another, players and staff are being asked to take extra precautions this year to protect each other.

"One of the most important things that you can do is to wear a face covering, such as a cloth face mask or a neck gaiter pulled up over the nose and mouth," said Dr. Sills.