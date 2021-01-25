Q&A: Dr. Allen Sills on CDC Scientific Paper Jointly Authored with the NFL on COVID-19 Lessons from the 2020 Season

Dr. Sills: We had a productive working relationship with the CDC throughout the entire season. We were in regular dialogue so that we could learn from the CDC, and make sure we were following their best and most up-to-date guidance, but also so that we could share what we were seeing, what we were learning. We have 32 separate communities of people – players, coaches, and staff – across all of our teams that we tested and followed on a daily basis for six-months. That's an incredible snapshot into the state of the pandemic, into transmission, and into those measures that go into keeping everyone safe.