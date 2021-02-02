Preparing for Super Bowl LV

Ongoing Contact Tracing Protocols

Given the highly transmittable nature of COVID-19, quick and efficient contact tracing remains essential. All players, coaches and personnel will continue to wear Proximity Recording Devices while in the team environment. These contact tracing devices gather information about individuals' proximity to each other – namely, the distance and length of time of interactions.

"More than three dozen times, at least, throughout the course of the season we were able to pull somebody from the facility who was a high-risk close contact of a positive case and know that that individual turned positive later. Those were three dozen cases where we were able to limit the spread of the virus within a facility," said Miller.