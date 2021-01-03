Contact Tracing in the NFL: Explained

Published: Jan 03, 2021 at 01:30 PM

Over the course of the 2020 NFL season, at the core of the league's success mitigating the spread of COVID-19, is a significant and advanced system of contract tracing.

To-date, more than 30 individuals the NFL identified as "high-risk close contacts" through its contact tracing have tested positive. Those are individuals who were identified and proactively isolated before they tested positive – preventing further spread of the virus.

Through innovative technology, expert resources and an efficient process, the NFL's contact tracing has been key to preventing spread of COVID-19.

Watch this video for a closer look. It illustrates the step-by-step contact tracing process that has helped keep NFL players and personnel safe this season and keep the 2020 NFL season on schedule.

Learn More: NFL is Using Technology to Modernize Contact Tracing, Prevent Spread of COVID-19

Related Content

news

NFL Game Day Protocols to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

news

NFL Chief Medical Officer to Players: Holidays Present COVID Risk; Stay Vigilant

news

NFL Presents: A Conversation on COVID-19 and Professional Sports

news

NFL Testing Protocols Aim to Mitigate the Spread of COVID-19

news

NFL-NFLPA Educational Materials: Flu Shots for the 2020 Season

news

A Comprehensive Approach to Safety During COVID-19

news

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols for the 2020 Regular Season

news

Excerpts From Media Call With NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Dr. Allen Sills

news

Transcript of Briefing by NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills and Independent Medical Advisor Patti Walton on COVID-19 Testing

news

Infection Control Education for Major Sports (ICS) Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates

news

NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Educational Materials: Staying Safe During Practice