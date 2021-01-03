Contact Tracing in the NFL: Explained

Over the course of the 2020 NFL season, at the core of the league's success mitigating the spread of COVID-19, is a significant and advanced system of contract tracing.

To-date, more than 30 individuals the NFL identified as "high-risk close contacts" through its contact tracing have tested positive. Those are individuals who were identified and proactively isolated before they tested positive – preventing further spread of the virus.

Through innovative technology, expert resources and an efficient process, the NFL's contact tracing has been key to preventing spread of COVID-19.