Which team is affected most by Sunday's injuries?

Sunday was brutal.
No weekend of football this season saw a longer list of big-name players lost to injury.
Franchise quarterbacks, star pass-catchers and key defenders all were shelved from east to west. Every NFL injury has roster impact, but Sunday's carnage left a handful of teams in dark corners.
Which injury hurts the most? Here's my two cents:
1. Jay Cutler (groin) and Lance Briggs (shoulder), Chicago Bears: Cutler will miss at least four weeks with a torn groin muscle, and Briggs will miss up to six with a small fracture in his shoulder. Just like that, Chicago was stripped of its starting passer and most experienced linebacker (on a defense that can't afford another injury). The Bears entered the season with enough talent to win the NFC North, but all bets are off. Backup passer Josh McCown showed well on Sunday, but we remain suspicious. Chicago's in a heap of trouble.
2. Reggie Wayne (torn ACL), Indianapolis Colts: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Wayne tore his ACL along with his meniscus. The Colts are a legitimate Super Bowl contender after wiping out the Broncos, Seahawks and 49ers, but there's no way to replace the chemistry Wayne had with Andrew Luck. T.Y. Hilton and Darrius Heyward-Bey shift into the top two spots -- and we like what little we've seen from LaVon Brazill -- but Wayne led the team in catches and yards while freeing up Luck's other targets. This loss will haunt Indy.
3. Sam Bradford (torn ACL), St. Louis Rams: Bradford has a torn ACL and won't see the field again this season. The Rams aren't a serious playoff threat with or without him, but it's an injury that raises major questions inside the organization. Due $14 million next season, Bradford has support within team circles, but we wouldn't be surprised to see St. Louis warm up to a young passer in the draft. We already know Kellen Clemens won't do, will he, Bernie?
4. Brian Cushing (broken fibula, torn LCL), Houston Texans: Cushing told NFL Media's Albert Breer that he has a broken fibula and torn LCL that will require surgery. Losing the All-Pro linebacker for the second straight season might be curtains for Houston. This defense was never the same after Cushing tore up his knee last year, and it won't be easy sailing for the AFC's most disappointing team.
5. Leon Hall (Achilles tendon), Cincinnati Bengals: This one flew under the radar, but losing Hall strips defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer of the team's most versatile cornerback. Hall's injury means a bigger role for Adam Jones across from Terence Newman, but the Bengals have enough talent on defense to remain a factor.
6. Jermichael Finley (neck), Green Bay Packers: Finley has full movement in his extremities, one day after he was taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cleveland Browns. He won't require surgery, but it reportedly could be "weeks" before the tight end returns. Good thing Aaron Rodgers can generate points with basically anyone catching the ball. Finley's injury was scary, but it appears he'll be back in the fold before the season ends.
7. Doug Martin (shoulder), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coach Greg Schiano wouldn't confirm that Martin will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, but don't expect to see the running back anytime soon. His injury would rank higher -- near the top -- if the Bucs weren't a tire fire. Martin's downhill running style is a core element to Tampa's offense, but Mike James has been impressive in spot duty.
8. Nick Foles (head), Philadelphia Eagles:Chip Kelly told reporters Monday that Foles sustained a concussion in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and has entered the league's protocol for head injuries. Foles was headed for the bench, anyway, and we fully expect Michael Vick to start if he's healthy enough. What's an Eagles season worth if every quarterback on the roster doesn't make an appearance?