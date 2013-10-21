Around the League

Presented By

Which team is affected most by Sunday's injuries?

Published: Oct 21, 2013 at 08:30 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday was brutal.

No weekend of football this season saw a longer list of big-name players lost to injury.

Franchise quarterbacks, star pass-catchers and key defenders all were shelved from east to west. Every NFL injury has roster impact, but Sunday's carnage left a handful of teams in dark corners.

Which injury hurts the most? Here's my two cents:

1. Jay Cutler (groin) and Lance Briggs (shoulder), Chicago Bears: Cutler will miss at least four weeks with a torn groin muscle, and Briggs will miss up to six with a small fracture in his shoulder. Just like that, Chicago was stripped of its starting passer and most experienced linebacker (on a defense that can't afford another injury). The Bears entered the season with enough talent to win the NFC North, but all bets are off. Backup passer Josh McCown showed well on Sunday, but we remain suspicious. Chicago's in a heap of trouble.

2. Reggie Wayne (torn ACL), Indianapolis Colts: NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Wayne tore his ACL along with his meniscus. The Colts are a legitimate Super Bowl contender after wiping out the Broncos, Seahawks and 49ers, but there's no way to replace the chemistry Wayne had with Andrew Luck. T.Y. Hilton and Darrius Heyward-Bey shift into the top two spots -- and we like what little we've seen from LaVon Brazill -- but Wayne led the team in catches and yards while freeing up Luck's other targets. This loss will haunt Indy.

3. Sam Bradford (torn ACL), St. Louis Rams: Bradford has a torn ACL and won't see the field again this season. The Rams aren't a serious playoff threat with or without him, but it's an injury that raises major questions inside the organization. Due $14 million next season, Bradford has support within team circles, but we wouldn't be surprised to see St. Louis warm up to a young passer in the draft. We already know Kellen Clemens won't do, will he, Bernie?

4. Brian Cushing (broken fibula, torn LCL), Houston Texans: Cushing told NFL Media's Albert Breer that he has a broken fibula and torn LCL that will require surgery. Losing the All-Pro linebacker for the second straight season might be curtains for Houston. This defense was never the same after Cushing tore up his knee last year, and it won't be easy sailing for the AFC's most disappointing team.

5. Leon Hall (Achilles tendon), Cincinnati Bengals: This one flew under the radar, but losing Hall strips defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer of the team's most versatile cornerback. Hall's injury means a bigger role for Adam Jones across from Terence Newman, but the Bengals have enough talent on defense to remain a factor.

6. Jermichael Finley (neck), Green Bay Packers: Finley has full movement in his extremities, one day after he was taken off the field on a stretcher against the Cleveland Browns. He won't require surgery, but it reportedly could be "weeks" before the tight end returns. Good thing Aaron Rodgers can generate points with basically anyone catching the ball. Finley's injury was scary, but it appears he'll be back in the fold before the season ends.

7. Doug Martin (shoulder), Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Coach Greg Schiano wouldn't confirm that Martin will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, but don't expect to see the running back anytime soon. His injury would rank higher -- near the top -- if the Bucs weren't a tire fire. Martin's downhill running style is a core element to Tampa's offense, but Mike James has been impressive in spot duty.

8. Nick Foles (head), Philadelphia Eagles:Chip Kelly told reporters Monday that Foles sustained a concussion in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys and has entered the league's protocol for head injuries. Foles was headed for the bench, anyway, and we fully expect Michael Vick to start if he's healthy enough. What's an Eagles season worth if every quarterback on the roster doesn't make an appearance?

The latest "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 7 game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW