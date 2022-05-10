Which current NFL player would you most like to see in the broadcast booth one day?

Published: May 10, 2022 at 05:12 PM

Tom Brady is heading to the broadcast booth after he really decides to retire from the NFL. On Tuesday, Fox Sports announced that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will be its lead NFL analyst when his playing days are over, and his contract with the network is reportedly for 10 years and $375 million.

This news arrives a day after NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman is deep in talks with Amazon for a key role in its NFL programming for the upcoming season. Other former NFL players who have taken their talents to the booth in recent years include Drew Brees, Greg Olsen, Tony Romo, and Aqib Talib, among others. With this in mind, we ask the question:

Which current NFL player do you most want to see in the broadcast booth?

Related Links

Headshot_Author_Jeffri_Chadiha_1400x1000
Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints
Jeffri Chadiha

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan is the obvious fit here. He's great in press conferences and interviews. He checks all the boxes: thoughtful, opinionated, personable and accomplished as a player. He's also been doing a lot of media while still playing, which is always a smart move. There's little doubt Jordan will transition smoothly into a job in the booth or as a studio analyst once his playing career is complete.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marc_Ross
Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Marc Ross

It's Lamar Jackson. Arguably the most exciting player in the NFL on the field, Lamar gives maybe the most honest, heartfelt and unfiltered interviews of any current pro. He has an endearing charm that cannot be coached. His originality, magnetism and realness would be a welcome addition and change to traditional broadcast booth analysis. 

Headshot_Author_Maurice_Jones-Drew_1400x1000
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Maurice Jones-Drew

The first thing I have to ask myself when considering this question is: Who is the most entertaining player in the league? The answer is easy. It's George Kittle. The guy is a riot. He has so much passion for the game and would be so entertaining in the booth.

Headshot_Author_JAMES_JONES_1400x1000
Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints
James Jones

I want to bend the rules here and pick Richard Sherman because he's going to be great on TV. He's a straight shooter with so much intel about the game. Plus, he has a ton of relationships with players and coaches around the league. HOWEVER, since my editor won't let me pick him, I'm going with Cam Jordan. He is destined for a career in broadcasting as a high-profile player with a personality made for TV.

Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Nick Shook

Frankly, either Kelce brother -- Travis or Jason -- would be a good pick, and if you need proof, just replay the Super Bowl LII and LIV parades. I'm picking Travis for his infectious personality, demonstrated on-camera charisma and lengthy résumé of on-field achievements. He'll speak with unquestionable authority and expertise, effectively express the emotions of the game and be sure to crack a few jokes when the time is right. What more could you want?

Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Adam Rank

If George Kittle doesn’t go into the booth after his playing days are over, then I fully expect him to become a major sports personality on the level of Pat McAfee. I could see him calling games, hosting a podcast, being a wrestling analyst. Hell, he might even be part of the main event in AEW’s "Double or Nothing" one day.

Headshot_Author_JOE_THOMAS_1400x1000
Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans
Joe Thomas

Obviously, I think offensive linemen make the best analysts, so I'd love to see Taylor Lewan in the booth. He's funny, witty, energetic, entertaining and already has some media experience. Lewan's personality is made for TV, and his knowledge of the game is endless.

NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_DeAngelo_Hall
Cam Jordan, New Orleans Saints
DeAngelo Hall

Cam Jordan is already a star on the field as the face of the New Orleans Saints, and he'll maintain star status in the broadcast booth if he pursues that career path once his playing days are over. He's done a lot of media work in recent years. People will gravitate toward him because of his charisma and knowledge of the game.

Nate_Burleson
Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
Nate Burleson

Kelce knows the game inside and out, so he would be just as smooth in the booth as he is on the field! Also, he has a great sense of humor, which means the viewers would be thoroughly entertained all game long.

Headshot_Author_DAVID_CARR_1400x1000
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
David Carr

Everything George Kittle touches turns to gold in terms of content, whether that's a highlight-reel catch, a pancake block or his sense of fashion. He has no shortage of personality and getting to spend every Sunday listening to his analysis would just be too much fun.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL schedule: Which teams should receive the most prime-time game assignments?

The Cowboys and Chiefs each played in a league-high six prime-time contests in 2021. Which NFL teams deserve to be featured most frequently in these marquee game slots in 2022? Let's debate!

news

Which game should kick off the 2022 NFL season? Bills-Rams among options

With the unveiling of the 2022 NFL schedule just around the corner, NFL.com analysts debate which team they'd want to see face the Super Bowl champion Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game.

news

2022 NFL Draft: Which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be?

Just 32 players will be selected on the opening night of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, but the talent runs far deeper. So, which prospect might not be a first-round pick, but SHOULD be? NFL Network analysts have four players in mind.

news

Would a Super Bowl LVI win make Rams QB Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer?

Would a victory in Super Bowl LVI make Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford a Hall of Famer? Steve Mariucci and Nate Burleson are split. See how six NFL analysts answered.

news

2021 NFL season: Which NFL fan base most deserves a Super Bowl title?

Many NFL fan bases have celebrated a Super Bowl victory, but there are 12 franchises that have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. Which fan base is most deserving of a Super Bowl title his season? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which offseason trade will be most impactful?

How much will Julio Jones elevate the Titans' offense? Can Matthew Stafford make the Rams a contender once again? Our analysts offer their predictions on the offseason trade that will be most impactful in 2021.

news

2021 NFL season: Which non-QB rookie will have the biggest impact?

Will former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase create more magic together in 2021 now that they've been reunited on the Bengals? NFL analysts weigh in on which non-QB rookie will make the biggest impact in the upcoming season.

news

2021 NFL season: Which head coach has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl?

Nine current NFL head coaches have won a Super Bowl, leaving 23 others still searching for the elusive Lombardi Trophy. Who has the best chance to win his first Super Bowl in the upcoming season? Let's debate!

news

Which QB drafted No. 1 overall will win most games in 2021 NFL season?

There are eight potential NFL starting quarterbacks who entered the league as a No. 1 overall draft pick. Which player will win the most games in 2021? Let's debate!

news

2021 NFL season: Which QB matchup are you most anticipating?

Tom Brady versus Cam Newton is one of the most compelling QB matchups we'll see during the 2021 NFL season, but it's not the only enticing one. Which QB clashes are our analysts most anticipating this year? Four different battles receive at least one vote.

news

Which game should kick off the 2021 NFL season? Bucs-Cowboys among top choices

With the NFL schedule release just one week away, NFL.com's player analysts debate which matchup is their top choice for the NFL's Kickoff Game.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW