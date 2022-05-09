Richard Sherman in talks with Amazon for key role in Prime Video's NFL programming

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman may soon be taking his talents to the broadcast booth.

Sherman is in deep talks with Amazon for a key role in their NFL programming this upcoming season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

Amazon's Prime Video begins its undertaking as the exclusive home of Thursday Night Football for the 2022 NFL season. As part of an 11-year agreement, Prime Video will be the first streaming service to air a season-long licensed national broadcast package from the NFL.

Rapoport adds the 34-year-old free-agent CB will stay in shape for a possible opportunity on the field, but his eyes are fixed on his broadcasting future as of now.

Sherman spent the 2021 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but appeared in only five games. His 11th season in the NFL was marred by separate hamstring and calf injuries, the latter of which placing him on season-ending injured reserve early in the Bucs' playoff run. Sherman remained on Tampa's sidelines as a coach of sorts for the remainder of the postseason.

Sherman was one of the star players on the famed "Legion of Boom" defense for the Seattle Seahawks, who went on to win Super Bowl XLVIII. A three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowler, Sherman posted 37 interceptions, 116 passes defensed, five forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and 495 total tackles during his illustrious career. He is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-Decade Team for 2010.