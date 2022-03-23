Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit announced as broadcast team for 'Thursday Night Football' on Prime Video

A new era of football on Thursday nights will have familiar voices on the call.

Longtime NFL play-by-play announcer Al Michaels and and veteran ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit will be the new broadcast team of Thursday Night Football, Prime Video announced Wednesday.

Michaels joins TNF after a spending the past 16 years with NBC, serving as the lead broadcaster of Sunday Night Football with longtime partner Cris Collinsworth. The duo also called TNF games in partnership with NFL Network. The 78-year-old, whose legendary sports broadcasting career includes 11 Super Bowls, was also in the booth for Monday Night Football on ABC from 1986 to 2005.

Herbstreit has been the lead college football analyst at ESPN since arriving at the network in 1996. The former Ohio State quarterback is well-known for his long-standing presence as an analyst on ABC's Saturday Night Football and ESPN's College GameDay.

The hiring of an experienced duo in Michaels and Herbstreit aims to show Prime Video's commitment to providing the same kind of viewing experience NFL fans have been accustomed to on network television.