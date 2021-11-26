What Jaguars must do to help struggling Trevor Lawrence; Cowboys' Micah Parsons for DPOY?

The Jaguars will need to take some steps to help him maximize his potential, though, and that means upgrading his supporting cast. If you are a regular listener to the Move The Sticks podcast, you have heard my colleague Daniel Jeremiah and I discuss the importance of the three Ps -- protection, playmakers and play-callers -- to a young quarterback. The great teams prioritize improving in each of those areas to ensure the QB is comfortable and able to flourish without feeling the need to put the weight of the world on his shoulders.

When I review the game tape and look at the Jaguars' depth chart, I see a roster that isn't quite where it needs to be for Lawrence to perform at an all-star level. I anticipated some of these issues while studying the team throughout the preseason as the Jags' color analyst, but I thought the offensive line and running back James Robinson were good enough for Jacksonville to be able to rely on a blue-collar running game to alleviate some of the pressure on the quarterback. I was wrong. The team's running game is a middling unit, and a lack of offensive balance has forced Lawrence to throw against defenses waiting on the passing game. While this limits the overall effectiveness of play-action passes, the Jaguars still have not called nearly enough movement plays from under-center alignments (more on that in a little bit). And the inconsistent ground game has prevented the young quarterback from throwing on manageable downs.