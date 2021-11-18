Around the NFL

Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

Published: Nov 18, 2021 at 08:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Week 11 presents the return of a familiar NFC rivalry in which one team's bona fide star might see a little too much of himself in his opponent.

The Packers (8-2) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings (4-5) this weekend in a matchup of two teams that differ in overall record, but might not be so different after all. Both are coming off bounce-back wins in Week 10. Both have star running backs, though Green Bay's Aaron Jones won't play Sunday. And both have incredible No. 1 receivers.

Green Bay's ﻿Davante Adams﻿ carries with him a weighty reputation for devastating defenses with his premier route-running, his body control and most importantly, his hands. He and Aaron Rodgers go together like beer and cheese curds.

Yet, when Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.

“I see a six-year vet when I watch him play," Adams said of Jefferson this week. "He reminds me of, I don't even know how to, I haven't seen anybody come in in a while and play like the way that he's playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. 'Cause I wasn't playing that fast in my first and second year.

"Last year, he already looked like he'd been playing for four years at that point, so he's kind of aging like a dog right now and I mean in its purest form because he's a dog out there and I respect what he's doing and it's really fun to watch. I truly hope that it doesn't look like what's it's been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it's definitely fun to watch."

Jefferson almost singlehandedly held off the Chargers in a much-needed win for the Vikings last weekend, catching nine passes for 143 yards. Two of those highlight-reel grabs came in crucial moments, with the first putting the Vikings into Chargers territory on a drive that ended in a touchdown and regained the lead for Minnesota. The second helped the Vikings ice the victory, as Jefferson won outside positioning with a stutter-step and explosion up the sideline, turning, leaping, catching and managing to get both feet in bounds to convert a third-and-7 with less than three minutes remaining. Because of that catch and a fourth-and-1 conversion by Cook, the Vikings were able to maintain possession through the end of the game, winning 27-20.

Perhaps it's a matter of confidence. After all, Jefferson was essentially given a direct path to the No. 1 receiver role in Minnesota when the Vikings sent ﻿Stefon Diggs﻿ to Buffalo for the Bills' first-round pick, which Minnesota then spent on Jefferson.

But plenty have been given an opportunity similar to the one presented to Jefferson, and most have failed to live up to expectations. Not Jefferson, who nearly won Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after finishing with 88 receptions for 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns.

Adams is right: It took him until his fifth professional season to break 1,000 receiving yards. But it was worth the wait for Green Bay, which boasts a premier receiver in Adams.

Minnesota believes it can say the same about Jefferson. Adams seems to agree, as long as Jefferson isn't a premier producer this weekend.

Related Content

news

Ron Rivera ahead of Carolina return: 'No reason to be bitter'

Ron Rivera is making his return to Bank of America Stadium as an opposing coach on Sunday and now he'll be facing his former quarterback, Cam Newton, as well. 
news

Pete Carroll on Chris Carson (neck): 'I don't have a good update'

Having been sidelined since Week 5 due to a neck injury, Seahawks RB Chris Carson practiced last week, but was absent Wednesday. Head coach Pete Carroll was short on detail and optimism with his latest update. 
news

Week 11 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Check out the each team's injury report for Week 11 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule says Cam Newton 'trending' toward starting vs. Washington

Cam Newton appears in line to make his first start. Coach Matt Rhule said it's "trending" toward Newton starting versus Washington on Sunday but added an official announcement won't be made until later in the week.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ankle): 'I'm pretty close' to returning vs. Seattle

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray participated in Wednesday's practice session after missing the past two games due to an ankle injury. Murray told reporters he's hopeful to play Sunday against the Seahawks.
news

Baker Mayfield: I'm 'probably the most beat up I've been,' but 'I don't think anybody gives a damn'

The Browns are going through it right now, both on and off the field. ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ said this week he's still stinging from the departure of his best friend, ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ Jr. Landry's banged-up quarterback, ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, is also fighting through adversity that's more than just bruises.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff (oblique) didn't practice; Tim Boyle takes first-team reps

It's looking more likely that the Lions could have a new face at quarterback on Sunday against the Browns. Starter Jared Goff missed practice Wednesday with an oblique injury, giving way to Tim Boyle for first-team practice reps.
news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson (illness) won't practice Wednesday 

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters QB Lamar Jackson was sent home Wednesday due to a non-COVID illness. 
news

Falcons RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) game-time decision vs. Patriots on 'TNF'

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) will be a game-time decision versus the Patriots on Sunday, according to coach Arthur Smith.
news

NFL to implement heightened COVID-19 protocols leaguewide around Thanksgiving 

The NFL is implementing heightened protocols around Thanksgiving amid rising cases of COVID-19 across the country, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. That includes mandatory masking and testing all players and staff twice after the holiday, while encouraging clubs to offer testing for visiting friends and family.
news

Jets to start QB Joe Flacco vs. Dolphins; Zach Wilson still 'not 100%'

Mike White's run as the Jets' starting quarterback, for now, has come to an end. With injured rookie Zach Wilson continuing his recovery from a PCL sprain in his right knee, the club will turn to veteran ﻿Joe Flacco﻿ for Sunday's AFC East home game against the Dolphins, per Ian Rapoport.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW