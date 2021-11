Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

Week 11 presents the return of a familiar NFC rivalry in which one team's bona fide star might see a little too much of himself in his opponent.

The Packers (8-2) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings (4-5) this weekend in a matchup of two teams that differ in overall record, but might not be so different after all. Both are coming off bounce-back wins in Week 10. Both have star running backs, though Green Bay's Aaron Jones won't play Sunday. And both have incredible No. 1 receivers.

Green Bay's Davante Adams carries with him a weighty reputation for devastating defenses with his premier route-running, his body control and most importantly, his hands. He and Aaron Rodgers go together like beer and cheese curds.

Yet, when Adams sees Justin Jefferson making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.

“I see a six-year vet when I watch him play," Adams said of Jefferson this week. "He reminds me of, I don't even know how to, I haven't seen anybody come in in a while and play like the way that he's playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. 'Cause I wasn't playing that fast in my first and second year.

"Last year, he already looked like he'd been playing for four years at that point, so he's kind of aging like a dog right now and I mean in its purest form because he's a dog out there and I respect what he's doing and it's really fun to watch. I truly hope that it doesn't look like what's it's been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it's definitely fun to watch."