Davante Adams praises Justin Jefferson ahead of Packers-Vikings: 'I see a six-year vet'

Week 11 presents the return of a familiar NFC rivalry in which one team's bona fide star might see a little too much of himself in his opponent.

The Packers (8-2) travel to Minneapolis to take on the Vikings (4-5) this weekend in a matchup of two teams that differ in overall record, but might not be so different after all. Both are coming off bounce-back wins in Week 10. Both have star running backs, though Green Bay's Aaron Jones won't play Sunday. And both have incredible No. 1 receivers.

Green Bay's ﻿Davante Adams﻿ carries with him a weighty reputation for devastating defenses with his premier route-running, his body control and most importantly, his hands. He and Aaron Rodgers go together like beer and cheese curds.

Yet, when Adams sees ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ making plays for Minnesota, the Packers star sees a legitimate threat to surpass him in purple and white.

“I see a six-year vet when I watch him play," Adams said of Jefferson this week. "He reminds me of, I don't even know how to, I haven't seen anybody come in in a while and play like the way that he's playing right now. He really strikes me as somebody that has it figured out, whatever that means. 'Cause I wasn't playing that fast in my first and second year.

"Last year, he already looked like he'd been playing for four years at that point, so he's kind of aging like a dog right now and I mean in its purest form because he's a dog out there and I respect what he's doing and it's really fun to watch. I truly hope that it doesn't look like what's it's been looking like the last couple weeks against us, but it's definitely fun to watch."