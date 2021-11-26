Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

The record highlights the massive impact the Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner has had for the Cowboys D. At times Thursday it seemed as though Parsons was single-handedly keeping Dallas in the game.

In addition to his sack, the rookie added seven total pressures, four hurries, five QB hits, and five tackles against the Raiders.

Every week, Parsons' quickness and closing ability are on display. The freakish athlete owns speed and power that few 6-foot-3, 245-pound players possess. Quarterbacks and ball carriers often seem stunned that Parsons is on them like a supersonic jet chasing the Goodyear blimp.