Micah Parsons breaks Cowboys' rookie sack record 

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons continues to be the one bright spot on a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed 509 total yards in Thursday's 36-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.
In overtime, Parsons took down Raiders quarterback Derek Carr for his ninth sack of the season, breaking the Cowboys rookie record set by former Defensive Rookie of the Year and four-time first-team All-Pro pass rusher DeMarcus Ware.
The record highlights the massive impact the Defensive Rookie of the Year front-runner has had for the Cowboys D. At times Thursday it seemed as though Parsons was single-handedly keeping Dallas in the game.
In addition to his sack, the rookie added seven total pressures, four hurries, five QB hits, and five tackles against the Raiders.
Every week, Parsons' quickness and closing ability are on display. The freakish athlete owns speed and power that few 6-foot-3, 245-pound players possess. Quarterbacks and ball carriers often seem stunned that Parsons is on them like a supersonic jet chasing the Goodyear blimp.
After taking down the Cowboys' record, Parsons has six games remaining to chase the all-time rookie sack record set by former Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Jevon Kearse, who netted 14.5 in 1999.