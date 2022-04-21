Weezer, Ice Cube, Marshmello take stage for 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series 

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL announced today the headlining acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light to take place as part of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, April 28-30.

Grammy award-winning, American rock band, Weezer will take the stage following the conclusion of Round 1 on Thursday, April 28. The band recently released SZNZ -- a four EP project and will embark on the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout 2021.

Ice Cube will headline Day 2 following Round 3 on Friday, April 29. An award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league, Ice Cube is currently on a nationwide tour.

Grammy-nominated, chart-topping artist, Marshmello will close out the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series on Day 3, following Round 7 on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of his performance he will release a new song with Tokischa.

All performances as part of the Draft Concert Series will take place at the Draft Theater, which will be located at behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

General fan viewing is FREE with NFL.com/OnePass registration. Viewing is on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only.

Performances will also be streamed in full on NFL.com, in the NFL app and live on NFL Facebook and YouTube pages each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL Network and ESPN.

In addition, the Draft Red Carpet Stage presented by Gillette Labs at the Fountains of Bellagio will host exciting local Las Vegas acts throughout all three days of the Draft.

Full schedule of entertainment for the 2022 NFL Draft: