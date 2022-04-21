2022 NFL Draft

Weezer, Ice Cube, Marshmello take stage for 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series 

Published: Apr 21, 2022 at 12:00 PM

LAS VEGAS -- The NFL announced today the headlining acts for the NFL Draft Concert Series presented by Bud Light to take place as part of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, April 28-30.

Grammy award-winning, American rock band, Weezer will take the stage following the conclusion of Round 1 on Thursday, April 28. The band recently released SZNZ -- a four EP project and will embark on the European leg of the Hella Mega tour, which sold out stadiums in America throughout 2021.

Ice Cube will headline Day 2 following Round 3 on Friday, April 29. An award-winning musician, actor, director, producer, civil rights leader and CEO and co-founder of the BIG3 professional 3-on-3 basketball league, Ice Cube is currently on a nationwide tour.

Grammy-nominated, chart-topping artist, Marshmello will close out the 2022 NFL Draft Concert Series on Day 3, following Round 7 on Saturday, April 30. Ahead of his performance he will release a new song with Tokischa.

All performances as part of the Draft Concert Series will take place at the Draft Theater, which will be located at behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

General fan viewing is FREE with NFL.com/OnePass registration. Viewing is on a first-come first-served basis and standing room only.

Performances will also be streamed in full on NFL.com, in the NFL app and live on NFL Facebook and YouTube pages each night. Portions of the performances will also be televised across NFL Network and ESPN.

In addition, the Draft Red Carpet Stage presented by Gillette Labs at the Fountains of Bellagio will host exciting local Las Vegas acts throughout all three days of the Draft.

Full schedule of entertainment for the 2022 NFL Draft:

Thursday, April 28

Table inside Article
Draft TheaterRed Carpet Stage
Kodi Lee -- National Anthem (7:45 p.m. ET)Las Vegas Academy Singers -- Lift Every Voice and Sing (7:45 p.m. ET)
Mat Franco (7:50 p.m. ET)Absinthe by Spiegelworld (8:30 p.m. ET)
Weezer -- NFL Draft Concert Series (End of Round 1)Jabbawockeez (9 p.m. ET)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (9:30 p.m. ET)
Mad Apple by Cirque du Soleil (10 p.m. ET)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (10:30 p.m. ET)

Friday, April 29

Table inside Article
Draft TheaterRed Carpet State
Criss Angel -- Opening Moment (4 p.m. ET)Kodi Lee (8 p.m. ET)
Ice Cube -- NFL Draft Concert Series (End of Round 3)Terry Fator (9 p.m. ET)
Blue Man Group (10 p.m. ET)

Saturday, April 30

Table inside Article
Draft TheaterRed Carpet Stage
Blue Man Group and Special Guests -- Opening Moment (Noon ET)Patti Pennington and the House of Blues Gospel Choir (2 p.m. ET)
Piff the Magic Dragon (2 p.m. ET)Eldorado High School Madrigal Singers (3 p.m. ET)
Terry Fator (3:30 p.m. ET)Wy Mac (4 p.m. ET)
Absinthe by Spiegelworld (4:30 p.m. ET)Aerial Angels of Trapeze Las Vegas (5 p.m.)
Marshmello -- NFL Draft Concert Series (End of Round 7)

The league previously announced that the NFL Draft Experience, the NFL's interactive football theme park, will be free and open to the public all three days of the Draft (April 28-30). The NFL Draft Experience and Draft Theater will be located behind the High Roller and the LINQ, adjacent to Caesars Forum.

For free entry to Draft Experience, fans are required to register for NFL OnePass at NFL.com/OnePass. Fans can download the NFL OnePass app to play games at Draft Experience, receive digital content and enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes, including a grand prize trip for two to Super Bowl LVII in Arizona.

Draft Experience hours of operation --

  • Thursday, April 28: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET (post-concert)
  • Friday, April 29: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET (post-concert)
  • Saturday, April 30: 5 a.m. - 3 p.m. ET (post-concert)

As part of Draft Experience, fans will also be able to view the Draft Theater where prospects will take the stage to celebrate being selected to their new team. General fan viewing will be on a first-come first-served basis and is standing room only. The Draft will also be broadcast on multiple screens throughout the event site.

The NFL Draft presented by Bud Light will be broadcast live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning --

  • Thursday, April 28 8 p.m. ET
  • Friday, April 29 7 p.m. ET
  • Saturday, April 30 Noon ET

For more information on NFL Draft Experience and for the full list of interactive games and attractions, fans should visit NFL.com/Draft and download the NFL OnePass app at NFL.com/OnePass.

