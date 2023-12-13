Week 15 NFL Saturday Showdown fantasy preview: Who to start, avoid in tripleheader

After a November to remember for both Steelers backs, the last two weeks have been rather disappointing. Last month, Warren averaged 16 fantasy points per game and Harris was just short of 14; this month, their combined average sits at 16 points and neither has hit double digits in either December game. So why the optimism? Well, the Colts are the perfect get-right matchup for these backfield mates. Over the Colts’ last four games, the defense has allowed seven running backs to score double-digit fantasy points. Over their last two games, the Titans duo of Derrick Henry and Tyjae Spears tagged them for 37.8 and the Bengals duo of Joe Mixon and Chase Brown combined for 40.1. If you’ve relied on either Harris or Warren to get here, I believe you can start either (or both) in the quarterfinals.