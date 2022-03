View this post on Instagram

Rules Of Running 📖 Who Does This Remind Y’all Of Make The Pocket ✅ Accelerate Through hole✅ 1 2 In Hole If Needed Nothing Dramatic ✅ Keep Ball Away From Defenders✅ Always Go Forward ✅ Know Your Surroundings Stay Patient ✅ Break Ankle Or 2 ✅✅😂 #HouseOfHighlights