As we inch closer to the kickoff of the 2018 season (only 37 days!), football fans everywhere are beginning to get pumped. However, die-hard fans started getting excited last week when training camps opened. At training camp super fans can get a glimpse of their team's rookies, the vets they've followed for years, and new offseason acquisitions as they prepare for the season ahead.
Training camp provides one of the most intimate NFL fan experiences. Attending your team's camp gives you the best shot at getting that selfie with (or autograph from) your favorite player. It's also an opportunity to share cool stories with NFL stars: Maybe you were named after the 2018 MVP, or perhaps you wore a rookie's college jersey to the Running of the Bulls.
Check out Jamal Adams making a fan's day, Tom Brady meeting twins named after him, and one Redskins fan who celebrated her 94th birthday at training camp. Here are the Best Fan Moments of 2018 Training Camp (So Far)...
Tom Brady meets 3-year-old twins, Thomas and Brady Caffyn, who were named after him.
Tom Brady, meet Tom and Brady. pic.twitter.com/P53vxSFKNiâ New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 26, 2018
Cam Newton gives fans the shoes off his feet, gives autographs, and poses for selfies.
MUST SEE: Cam making these fans day. Thatâs what you love to see from Your QB: @FOX46News @Panthers pic.twitter.com/NS9tFSGFs9â Josh Sims (@JoshFox46) July 29, 2018
Safety Jamal Adams leaves Jets fan ecstatic.
Make someoneâs day. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/BDUA1kzUmjâ New York Jets (@nyjets) July 30, 2018
Von Miller meets fan named after him.
Von meets Von.#BroncosCamp pic.twitter.com/1eqQPP0FqAâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2018
The moment when @VonMiller met Von ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/u7oMeV9WEHâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 29, 2018
Whether he's running with the bulls or hanging with Saquon Barkley, this fan always wears his lucky jersey.
Saquon Barkley had to meet Justin Casavant, who ran with the bulls in Pamplona recently in his No. 26 Penn State jersey. So he did. He invited him to training camp and it happened Saturday. pic.twitter.com/GPvez7DNwXâ Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) July 29, 2018
A well-prepared Vikings fan is glad he doubled-up on jerseys.
When wearing that second jersey pays off...#VikingsCamp pic.twitter.com/9Botcd1v1Yâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 28, 2018
This die-hard fan celebrated her 94th birthday at Redskins training camp.
This young Bills fan loves Josh Allen's arm strength.
"You have a huge arm, your throw power is a 99!"@JoshAllenQB meets Bills superfan Jack Frost. pic.twitter.com/0O80cCihWYâ Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) July 29, 2018