Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 23, 2020 12:58 PM

Washington will go by 'Washington Football Team' until further notice

Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Around The NFL Writer

The Washington NFL franchise will go by a new name until further notice: the Washington Football Team.

Washington's name change, announced by the team Thursday, is only temporary as the organization attempts to rebrand its image.

"The decision to use 'Washington Football Team' for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input," the team said in a press release. "To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses."

The organization added that it will begin Friday the process of "retiring all Redskins branding from team properties," including FedEx Field and Redskins Park.

In addition, the team announced it will wear new uniforms this season, debuting its new home threads Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles and their new road threads Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals. While the franchise's burgundy and gold color scheme will remain the same, there will be notable alterations to the players' look. The "Redskins" stitching above the numbers on the jerseys will be replaced by "Washington" stitching. The old "Redskins" logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player's number in gold.

The team announced on July 13 that it would be retiring the "Redskins" nickname and logo after 87 years. That decision came just 10 days after the franchise declared it would undergo a thorough review of the team's name.

Now, 10 days after the retirement of the "Redskins," the franchise has been temporarily reborn as the "Washington Football Team."

Earlier this week, Washington hired former chief marketing officer Terry Bateman in the same capacity to assist in its "name change and branding process."

The organization had been known as the "Redskins" since 1933.

Some Washington players are already taking to the team's new identity.

Below is Washington's press release in full:

On July 3rd we announced a thorough review of the team's name in light of events in the country and feedback from our community. As the process has continued internally, we want to keep our players, alumni, fans, community and sponsors apprised of key developments.

For updated brand clarity and consistency purposes, we will call ourselves the "Washington Football Team" pending adoption of our new name. We encourage fans, media and all other parties to use "Washington Football Team" immediately. The Redskins name and logo will officially be retired by the start of the 2020 season.

In addition, we are rolling out an aesthetic that reflects the direction of the franchise as we progress toward a new name and design scheme.

The decision to use "Washington Football Team" for this season allows the franchise the ability to undertake an in-depth branding process to properly include player, alumni, fan, community, and sponsor input. To date, we have been pleased to see so many people putting forward their vision of what the new name and design should be on their social media channels and we look forward to including their feedback as this process progresses.

Starting tomorrow and over the next 50 days, we will begin the process of retiring all Redskins branding from team properties whether it be FedExField, Redskins Park, other physical and digital spaces. We hope to complete this process in full by the team's home opener against the Philadelphia Eagles on September 13.

Included in the link below are uniform concepts featuring "Washington Football Team" players: Jonathan Allen, Landon Collins, Dwayne Haskins, Ryan Kerrigan, Daron Payne and Chase Young in their home and road jerseys. The team will debut their home uniforms in their Week 1 contest against the Philadelphia Eagles and away uniforms in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Fans will be able to purchase "Washington Football Team" merchandise from Fanatics and NFL Shop in the coming days.

Full mockups of the logo, uniform concepts and FedExField design can be viewed at redskins.com/washingtonfootball

Related Content

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in an NCAA football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'ready to go' as training camp nears

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailo (hip) says he feels like he's "ready to go" as he nears his first NFL training camp.
LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson is shown in action in the first half of an NCAA football game against Alabama Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
news

Vikings sign first-round picks Justin Jefferson, Jeff Gladney

The Minnesota Vikings' first-round picks are now under contract. WR Justin Jefferson and CB Jeff Gladney signed their rookie contracts Thursday.
NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields
news

NFL not expected to require players to wear face shields

The NFL is expected to recommend use of the newly introduced Oakley Mouth Shield, but is not expected to require use of it on the field.
Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA
news

Team virtual work could continue indefinitely if no deal between NFL, NFLPA

Training camps are scheduled to begin next week across the NFL, but a failure by the NFL and NFLPA to reach a deal could extend virtual work indefinitely, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Tyreek Hill: Chiefs eyeing seven Super Bowl titles, chasing Jordan

Tyreek Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs aren't shy about talking about becoming the next NFL dynasty. During an interview on ESPN, Hill suggested the Chiefs are shooting for seven championships. 
Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal
news

Broncos receiver Jerry Jeudy agrees to rookie deal

The trove of first-round pick signing their rookie deals continues. Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy is the latest to agree to his deal Thursday. Ian Rapoport reports the four-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus.
Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb
news

Cowboys agree to terms with first-round WR CeeDee Lamb

Dallas' newest No. 88 has reached an agreement on his first contract. The Cowboys and receiver CeeDee Lamb have agreed to terms on a four-year contract worth $14.01 million.
Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade
news

Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade

The Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason left Adam Thielen and a bunch of question marks in Minnesota's receiver room. Thielen explains why he believes the group could surprise in 2020.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady #12 on May 11, 2020. (Photo by Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
news

Tom Brady reports to Bucs' facility today for COVID-19 test

Tom Brady reported for duty in Tampa. The new Buccaneers quarterback arrived for the first time at the team's facility Thursday morning. Per protocol set forth from the NFL and NFLPA, the first days of players reporting are simply to take COVID-19 tests.
Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation
news

Brown doesn't want to retire, demands NFL finishes investigation

Just days after claiming his retirement, Antonio Brown said he is not retired and wants the NFL to conclude its ongoing investigation on the free-agent wideout. 
Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington
news

Chase Young signs rookie contract with Washington

Chase Young, the top defender selected in the 2020 NFL Draft at No. 2 overall, signed his rookie contract Thursday morning.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL