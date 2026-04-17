Chargers GM Joe Hortiz on WR Quentin Johnston trade rumors: 'I've had zero calls regarding Quentin' 

Spawning from the mists of a spring morning, Quentin Johnston trade rumors floated lazily through the echosphere this offseason. Mostly, they were a whisper of suggestion before gaining more steam as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shot the chatter down on Thursday.

"There's a lot of rumors out there on Twitter," Hortiz said via Kris Rhim of ESPN. "And I can tell you this, I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I've had zero calls regarding Quentin."

It's not a surprise that rumors about trading a player could grow organically on social media and elsewhere. Often, mere speculation can turn from a 'this could be possible' theoretical exercise into someone believing it's more than that.

Given the Chargers' situation and the fact that the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't reached untouchable status, you could see how he'd be a potential trade target. L.A. currently has Johnston, Ladd McConkey and 2025 picks Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith atop the depth chart.

"We're really excited about the wide receiver room," Hortiz said. "[Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel] has talked about it. Just the development all those guys have made. All starting with [Johnston]. Watching him get better year after year after year."

Hortiz's comments would be more vociferous if he picks up the fifth-year option on Johnston's contract, set to be worth $18.1 million. L.A. has until May 1 to do so. By waiting, the Chargers are tacitly indicating they could be willing to deal the wideout if someone called with a legit offer.