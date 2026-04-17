 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz on WR Quentin Johnston trade rumors: 'I've had zero calls regarding Quentin' 

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 07:29 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Spawning from the mists of a spring morning, Quentin Johnston trade rumors floated lazily through the echosphere this offseason. Mostly, they were a whisper of suggestion before gaining more steam as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shot the chatter down on Thursday.

"There's a lot of rumors out there on Twitter," Hortiz said via Kris Rhim of ESPN. "And I can tell you this, I have made zero calls about Quentin, and I've had zero calls regarding Quentin."

It's not a surprise that rumors about trading a player could grow organically on social media and elsewhere. Often, mere speculation can turn from a 'this could be possible' theoretical exercise into someone believing it's more than that.

Given the Chargers' situation and the fact that the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't reached untouchable status, you could see how he'd be a potential trade target. L.A. currently has Johnston, Ladd McConkey and 2025 picks Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith atop the depth chart.

"We're really excited about the wide receiver room," Hortiz said. "[Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel] has talked about it. Just the development all those guys have made. All starting with [Johnston]. Watching him get better year after year after year."

Hortiz's comments would be more vociferous if he picks up the fifth-year option on Johnston's contract, set to be worth $18.1 million. L.A. has until May 1 to do so. By waiting, the Chargers are tacitly indicating they could be willing to deal the wideout if someone called with a legit offer.

The fact is, few players – particularly few non-quarterbacks – are trade exempt. Johnston has improved under Jim Harbaugh, but after zero 1,000-yard campaigns in three seasons, he's far from untouchable. Of course, it'd take a team willing to give up the right compensation for the Chargers to even consider.

Related Content

news

Broncos GM George Paton doesn't expect a rookie to start Day 1, given roster makeup

The Denver Broncos traded their first- and third-round picks for Jaylen Waddle. The roster composition gave general manager George Paton confidence to make the splash move.

news

Next Flight! Ravens unveil new uniforms ahead of start of new era in 2026

Dubbed the Next Flight collection, the Ravens rolled out their most significant uniform alteration since 1999 when the club replaced its original logo with the purple bird head still donned today.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: 'We're not really naming anybody' as starting quarterback

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said Arizona has yet to determine who will be the team's starting quarterback.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach anticipating 'entertaining' first round of 2026 draft with 'a lot' of trades

Depending on which general manager you listened to on Thursday, you'd think next week's draft might be the most unpredictable in recent history. Chiefs GM Brett Veach certainly thinks that could be the case.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals pick up OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi praises Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, keeping all options open in draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft one week away, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is keeping all his options open with the No. 4 overall pick.

news

Rams reveal new uniforms, brand refresh ahead of 2026 season

The Los Angeles Rams revealed a uniform and brand refresh on Thursday that is "designed to elevate and modernize the Rams look," the team announced.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: We have 'need' for defensive help in draft but won't 'force a pick'

The Buccaneers enter the draft focused on the defensive side of the ball, where their need at edge rusher remains paramount, but won't force it if their board doesn't line up at the No. 15 pick.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Pick No. 14 is the 'sweet spot for us'

The Baltimore Ravens own 11 draft picks in 2026, including No. 14 in the first round of a draft class viewed as falling off after the top half of the round.

news

Brian Burns: The Giants aren't the Giants without Dexter Lawrence in the middle

Pass rusher Brian Burns hopes the New York Giants and Dexter Lawrence can figure out their difference and keep the big defensive tackle in town.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals hosting QB Ty Simpson for visit; QB Drew Allar visiting Steelers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.