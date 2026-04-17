Zay Flowers believes John Harbaugh's practices led to Ravens' persistent injuries: 'The load was heavy'

Take a look at quarterback Lamar Jackson's career trends, for example. He's only played a full season once in eight years and has only been healthy enough to do so three times (he sat out of regular season finales in 2023 and 2019). In both 2021 and 2022, Jackson missed the final month (or more) of the season due to injury, resulting in an 8-9 finish and a postseason spent at home in 2021, and forcing the Ravens to turn to Tyler Huntley before losing to Cincinnati on Wild Card Weekend in 2022.

No matter the unfortunate circumstances, time doesn't stop for anyone. Jackson is now 29, firmly in the prime of his career, yet the same questions swirl around him and the Ravens' unfulfilled potential.

Jackson's injury history is far from the lone example, but Flowers' argument doesn't quite hold up when juxtaposed with the 2025 season, Harbaugh's final in Baltimore. The Ravens' injuries piled up much earlier than usual last year, with defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike's neck ailment (plus Broderick Washington's season-ending injury) leaving a gaping hole in the Ravens' defensive front and wiping out their ability to stop the run. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Chidobe Awuzie both missed time in October due to lower body injuries.

Seemingly in a flash, the Ravens lost the heart of their team. The trudge that ensued -- and their late-season playoff push -- spelled the end of Harbaugh's time, opening the door for new coach Jesse Minter to arrive.

Flowers believes Minter's familiarity with the Ravens' culture -- built by Harbaugh, of course -- will blend well with his updated approach and create practices that are friendlier to players' health. In fact, it was the top priority when Flowers first met with Minter after he was hired.

"[Minter] knows how we worked with Harbaugh," Flowers said. "So, he's like, 'You're going to get your work, but it's going to be a little easier on your body. You're going to be fresher for the game.'"

Balancing work and load management can be a delicate exercise, especially for a first-time coach. It will be among the many responsibilities that now land on Minter's shoulders.

Fortunately, he isn't walking into an entirely new environment. Minter served as an assistant under Harbaugh from 2017 to 2020, and despite the honest criticism, Flowers appreciates that connection, making sure to compliment Harbaugh on the same podcast appearance.

"How he prepared for games, he can get anybody prepared," Flowers said of Harbaugh. "He's good at getting you ready to go play. Not just speeches, just the way we practiced. How he gets you prepared to go play and hit and do your job."