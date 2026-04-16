 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Cardinals pick up OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

Published: Apr 16, 2026 at 02:59 PM
Author Image
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

OTHER NEWS

  • OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option was picked up by Arizona, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Johnson's fifth-year option is over $19 million for the 2027 season, Garafolo added.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

OTHER NEWS

  • The Chargers have had contract extension talks with S Derwin James and they expect conversations to pick up after the draft, general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters.
  • L.A. has "made zero calls" about WR Quentin Johnston's availability and are "still talking" about picking up his fifth-year option, per Hortiz.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

UNIFORM NEWS

  • The Los Angeles Rams unveiled an updated uniform set and a brand refresh on Thursday.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

INJURIES

  • QB Cam Ward is "trending" toward throwing at next week's voluntary minicamp, general manager Mike Borgonzi said Thursday. Ward injured his shoulder in Tennessee's final game of the 2025 season but did not require surgery.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals hosting QB Ty Simpson for visit; QB Drew Allar visiting Steelers

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Safety Nasir Adderley coming out of retirement to sign with Colts

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: WR Makai Lemon visiting Dolphins; David Bailey met with Titans last week

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Falcons picking up RB Bijan Robinson's fifth-year option

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Jaguars' Travis Hunter (knee) to be limited during offseason program

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Texans exercising fifth-year options on QB C.J. Stroud, DE Will Anderson Jr.

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Patriots trade LB Marte Mapu to Texans; Raiders host QB Fernando Mendoza on Top 30 visit

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Lions re-sign CB Avonte Maddox

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: NFL denies Bears' appeal to receive draft pick compensation for Ian Cunningham's hiring in Atlanta

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Chiefs agree to terms with 2022 first-round CB Kaiir Elam

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL news roundup: Ravens play-by-play man Gerry Sandusky retiring; Falcons signing CB

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.