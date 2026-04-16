NFL news roundup: Cardinals pick up OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

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OTHER NEWS
- OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option was picked up by Arizona, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported. Johnson's fifth-year option is over $19 million for the 2027 season, Garafolo added.
OTHER NEWS
- The Chargers have had contract extension talks with S Derwin James and they expect conversations to pick up after the draft, general manager Joe Hortiz told reporters.
- L.A. has "made zero calls" about WR Quentin Johnston's availability and are "still talking" about picking up his fifth-year option, per Hortiz.
UNIFORM NEWS
- The Los Angeles Rams unveiled an updated uniform set and a brand refresh on Thursday.
INJURIES
- QB Cam Ward is "trending" toward throwing at next week's voluntary minicamp, general manager Mike Borgonzi said Thursday. Ward injured his shoulder in Tennessee's final game of the 2025 season but did not require surgery.