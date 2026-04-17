Andrew Berry: Browns' goal with No. 6 pick in 2026 NFL Draft is 'maximizing the asset'

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, the Cleveland Browns are in a position to significantly upgrade their roster next week. General manager Andrew Berry could take one of several avenues to make that happen.

"Our mindset going into the draft with our most valuable asset isn't about, 'hey, just trade it away,'" Berry said Thursday, via the team's official website. "It's maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player. It could be trading it for a veteran. It could be trading down; it could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until we get on the clock on Thursday night. ... We're working through a number of different scenarios at this point."

The Browns have been discussed as a team that could trade down to accumulate more assets for a roster with holes that could be filled by young talent. A year ago, Berry traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 and gained the No. 24 overall pick this season from Jacksonville. While rumors swirl about trades within the top 10, Berry insisted anything is possible on draft night.