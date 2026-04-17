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Andrew Berry: Browns' goal with No. 6 pick in 2026 NFL Draft is 'maximizing the asset'

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 09:14 AM
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Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, the Cleveland Browns are in a position to significantly upgrade their roster next week. General manager Andrew Berry could take one of several avenues to make that happen.

"Our mindset going into the draft with our most valuable asset isn't about, 'hey, just trade it away,'" Berry said Thursday, via the team's official website. "It's maximizing the asset. And that can, at different times, take different forms. It can be selecting a player. It could be trading it for a veteran. It could be trading down; it could be trading up. We will continue to work through all those possibilities up until we get on the clock on Thursday night. ... We're working through a number of different scenarios at this point."

The Browns have been discussed as a team that could trade down to accumulate more assets for a roster with holes that could be filled by young talent. A year ago, Berry traded down from No. 2 to No. 5 and gained the No. 24 overall pick this season from Jacksonville. While rumors swirl about trades within the top 10, Berry insisted anything is possible on draft night.

"I love how everybody last year thought we weren't trading down and everybody this year assumes we are," Berry said. "I'd say this, every year is unique because the players change, your pick location changes, demand may change. So the general answer to your question is yes, the dynamics are different, but even if we were picking two again this year, I'd give you the same answer."

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The Browns' needs are plentiful, particularly on offense, where an impact receiver and a starting offensive lineman are both options in the first round. Cleveland rebuilt its O-line this offseason by adding position-flexible players throughout, leaving it open to adding either a tackle or guard in the draft.

"I think every player is unique. I think certainly it's a good offensive line group (in the draft)," Berry said. "Some players that are, and we see this every year, but some players that are college tackles may move inside just because of their physical characteristics, whether it's athleticism or length or something along those lines. Some have multi-aligned inside, outside, some have lined up on both sides of the line of scrimmage. So, you really do take it case by case because I don't think there's necessarily a one-size-fits-all rule."

One major question is whether the Browns would add another quarterback after selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last year, and with Deshaun Watson returning from injury. Berry, as is his modus operandi, didn't rule out the possibility.

"I think it's possible that we could," he said. "Quite frankly, it's possible that we could add to any position. That's really the truth. And I wouldn't disqualify quarterback."

The Browns currently own nine draft picks, including four in the top 70.

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