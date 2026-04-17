 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Adam Peters open to intradivisional draft day trade but says Commanders 'more likely' to stay at No. 7

Published: Apr 17, 2026 at 09:31 AM
Author Image
Kevin Patra

Senior News Writer

The Washington Commanders could be one team looking to move down in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft to accumulate more picks.

With the possibility that division rivals could be among the clubs looking to move up for impact players, general manager Adam Peters was asked Thursday if having the No. 7 overall pick impacts how he'd approach a trade with an NFC East opponent.

"No, I don't think it impacts it at all," Peters replied, via the team's transcript. "Obviously, I think there's more scrutiny with that, but it certainly doesn't change. You know, the thought process is always, is this the right decision for our team? And if that's the case, then we'll do it. And it doesn't really matter what the team is, we got to beat them on Sundays and Mondays and Wednesdays and Thursdays and Fridays regardless. So, you know, to me, that doesn't make it a huge difference there. It's just whatever is best for our team."

The Cowboys have been rumored as one team looking to trade up, and the Eagles are always willing to make a move on draft day. Peters is correct that he must decide if a trade makes his team better, first and foremost, but potentially aiding a rival always comes with different optics.

Related Links

Even with the trade chatter, Peters noted that, at this point, he expects the Commanders to stick at No. 7. That could obviously change depending on how things unravel Thursday night.

"Yeah, certainly have to be ready to do that. I would say more likely than not, that would happen," he said. "But you never know. You never know and it'll depend on who's on the board, if a team wants to move up, and then we have to decide if we want to do that. But I would say more likely than not, we'd stay and pick.

"I don't foresee us moving up, but moving back just depends on the circumstances. But we're not, like, I don't want to say we're not actively trying to move back, you know, we're always assessing our options and making sure we're ready, and then understanding who's going to be there at certain positions and certain spots towards the middle to the later part of the first round. But just being prepared for that, but not really actively trying to get out of that at all."

The Commanders currently have six draft selections next week, with just one in the first two rounds.

Related Content

news

Andrew Berry: Browns' goal with No. 6 pick in 2026 NFL Draft is 'maximizing the asset'

Entering the 2026 NFL Draft with two first-round picks, the Browns are in a position to significantly upgrade their roster next week. General manager Andrew Berry could take one of several avenues to make that happen.

news

Chargers GM Joe Hortiz on WR Quentin Johnston trade rumors: 'I've had zero calls regarding Quentin'

Trade rumors surrounding Quentin Johnston surfaced this season, but Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz shut down the conversation.

news

Broncos GM George Paton doesn't expect a rookie to start Day 1, given roster makeup

The Denver Broncos traded their first- and third-round picks for Jaylen Waddle. The roster composition gave general manager George Paton confidence to make the splash move.

news

Next Flight! Ravens unveil new uniforms ahead of start of new era in 2026

Dubbed the Next Flight collection, the Ravens rolled out their most significant uniform alteration since 1999 when the club replaced its original logo with the purple bird head still donned today.

news

Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort: 'We're not really naming anybody' as starting quarterback

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort said Arizona has yet to determine who will be the team's starting quarterback.

news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach anticipating 'entertaining' first round of 2026 draft with 'a lot' of trades

Depending on which general manager you listened to on Thursday, you'd think next week's draft might be the most unpredictable in recent history. Chiefs GM Brett Veach certainly thinks that could be the case.

news

NFL news roundup: Cardinals pick up OT Paris Johnson Jr.'s fifth-year option

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi praises Notre Dame RB Jeremiyah Love, keeping all options open in draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft one week away, Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi is keeping all his options open with the No. 4 overall pick.

news

Rams reveal new uniforms, brand refresh ahead of 2026 season

The Los Angeles Rams revealed a uniform and brand refresh on Thursday that is "designed to elevate and modernize the Rams look," the team announced.

news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht: We have 'need' for defensive help in draft but won't 'force a pick'

The Buccaneers enter the draft focused on the defensive side of the ball, where their need at edge rusher remains paramount, but won't force it if their board doesn't line up at the No. 15 pick.

news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: Pick No. 14 is the 'sweet spot for us'

The Baltimore Ravens own 11 draft picks in 2026, including No. 14 in the first round of a draft class viewed as falling off after the top half of the round.