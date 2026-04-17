Adam Peters open to intradivisional draft day trade but says Commanders 'more likely' to stay at No. 7

Even with the trade chatter, Peters noted that, at this point, he expects the Commanders to stick at No. 7. That could obviously change depending on how things unravel Thursday night.

"Yeah, certainly have to be ready to do that. I would say more likely than not, that would happen," he said. "But you never know. You never know and it'll depend on who's on the board, if a team wants to move up, and then we have to decide if we want to do that. But I would say more likely than not, we'd stay and pick.

"I don't foresee us moving up, but moving back just depends on the circumstances. But we're not, like, I don't want to say we're not actively trying to move back, you know, we're always assessing our options and making sure we're ready, and then understanding who's going to be there at certain positions and certain spots towards the middle to the later part of the first round. But just being prepared for that, but not really actively trying to get out of that at all."